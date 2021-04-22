Carol – “Comfort Me”

The debut EP by Carolyn Flaherty, aka Carol, was called Softest Destroyer, and that’s probably the best way to describe her brand of exquisite, folky indie rock. Her voice is both alluring and crushing in all of her songs, but in this new one, “Comfort Me,” it’s even more poignant against this culminating orchestral arrangement that’s like the climax of a movie — think Sufjan Stevens’ “Chicago.” Every moment of its four and a half minutes is attention-grabbing.

Soiled is Carol’s sophomore EP, out next month. It’ll be an emotional affair; her single before this one, “Changed To Survive,” is also a warm, gorgeous ballad that proves her sinister soprano vocals are one of a kind. As for “Comfort Me,” Flaherty explained, “I was crying in the shower and then I just sang it. I was done getting mad at things…and [I was] moving into a greater acceptance.” You can feel her slowly going towards the light as the song goes on, getting closer to clarity.

Listen to both songs below.

Soiled is out 5/14 via Disposable America. Pre-order it here.