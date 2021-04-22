Lil Mosey Charged With Rape

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

News April 22, 2021 5:36 PM By Peter Helman

Lil Mosey Charged With Rape

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

News April 22, 2021 5:36 PM By Peter Helman

Lil Mosey, the 19-year-old rapper who was part of XXL’s 2019 Freshman class and had a big hit last year with “Blueberry Faygo,” has been charged with rape. An anonymous woman claims that Mosey raped her and a friend when they were blackout drunk while visiting him at a cabin. TMZ reports that a warrant for Mosey’s arrest has been issued in the state of Washington after he failed to appear in a court hearing regarding the incident. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Father Figure”

    4 days ago

    In New Statement Morrissey Suggests He’d Sue The Simpsons If He Could Afford It

    3 days ago

    45 Lost Albums We Want To Hear

    3 days ago

    Morrissey Slams The Simpsons For Depicting Him As An Overweight Racist

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest