Lil Mosey Charged With Rape
Lil Mosey, the 19-year-old rapper who was part of XXL’s 2019 Freshman class and had a big hit last year with “Blueberry Faygo,” has been charged with rape. An anonymous woman claims that Mosey raped her and a friend when they were blackout drunk while visiting him at a cabin. TMZ reports that a warrant for Mosey’s arrest has been issued in the state of Washington after he failed to appear in a court hearing regarding the incident. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.