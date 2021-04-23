Todd Rundgren & Sparks – “Your Fandango”

Todd Rundgren has been credited with launching Sparks’ career after producing the oddball group’s 1971 debut album — he’s also featured in the upcoming Edgar Wright documentary The Sparks Brothers — and he’s teamed up with them again for a new song called “Your Fandango,” which is out today. In an interview with Salon a couple months ago, he talked about how the fresh collaboration came together:

They sent me something that I guess they had done. What often happens is I’ll get something from another artist. And it’ll be a demo for a song that they worked on, but then they never finished it. They lost interest in it or something like that.

So they sent me this song that sounded substantially like a finished product, except for the fact that I think there was some placeholder stuff that was meant to be developed a little further and they just never got around to it. I started just dressing it up and adding some vocal parts, writing some lyrics for it. And, in the end, you know — they sent me the track, I sent back what I did to them. We were both happy with it, and the label’s happy with it because they’re going to put it out.