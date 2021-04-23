Amber Mark – “Worth It”

New York-based pop singer and 2017 Artist To Watch Amber Mark has released a new single, “Worth It,” from her forthcoming debut album coming later this year. It comes with an ’80s-esque video featuring a gorgeous, sparkling pink dress. The song itself is a lovely pop and R&B ballad with a great trap beat.

Mark said of the song:

We are our own worst critics, and I feel at times we are the hardest on ourselves. I wrote this song as a mantra to myself in order to lift my spirits in situations where I feel worthless. Whether someone has put you down or you’ve done it to yourself this song is meant to help you pick yourself up again and remind you just how worthy you are of happiness.

Watch the video for “Worth It” below.