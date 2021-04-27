You couldn’t fit the Superwolf CD anywhere. Drag City sold Superwolf, the 2005 collaborative album from old buddies Will Oldham and Matt Sweeney, in a large, flat cardboard envelope thing — too big for a CD shelf, too small for a bookshelf, with a weird little cloth thing on the inside to hold the compact disc. In the days when music was still largely collected on physical items, when people would obsessively organize and catalog their collections of those physical items, Superwolf was an anomaly that resisted all attempts to file it. You could do one of two things with Superwolf. You could bury it at the bottom of a box of other things, or you could leave it on top of all your stuff, where you would see it all the time and where you would probably decide to put it on constantly. I chose the latter.

Superwolf was a work of great fascination. Will Oldham was, and is, a playfully mysterious singer-songwriter, leaning toward country or folk but never towards the country-folk pastiche that became known as Americana. Sweeney was, and is, an elliptical guitar wizard who, pre-Superwolf, had led a couple of skronky indie rock bands and who had become a kind of for-hire gunslinger. (A couple of years before I bought that Superwolf CD, I’d seen Sweeney playing his guitar in an alt-rock radio station’s hockey-arena Christmas show; at the time, he was a utility player in Billy Corgan’s ill-fated post-Pumpkins band Zwan. Superwolf was a left turn, to say the least.) Together, Oldham and Sweeney played deep, weird, ragged classic-rock reveries that soothed and charmed and flummoxed. You could get lost in those songs, and I did, often. They felt like a series of mysteries to be unraveled. I was pleasantly shocked, for instance, when I watched the gnarly 1977 revenge movie Rolling Thunder and learned that that’s where Sweeney and Oldham got the clip of dialogue from the middle of the eight-minute zone-out “Blood Embrace” in which a man stoically accepts his wife’s infidelity.

Superwolf was a tingly, fascinating little masterwork, and it grabbed me in ways that no other work from Oldham or Sweeney had done. But Oldham and Sweeney didn’t treat the album as if it was a major work. They did no press. They barely toured, and when they did, it was half-secret. The one time I saw them play together, for instance, was at a free and unadvertised show at the upstairs bar of my local indie rock club, a space that never hosted live music at the time. Oldham and Sweeney played on the floor, and we sat at tables to watch them, like we were at the Copacabana. Over the next 16 years, Oldham and Sweeney made a whole lot of music. Every once in a while, they even made music together. They remained close friends. But Superwolf follow-up never came. I stopped hoping for it to show up. And now, here it is.