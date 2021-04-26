Gami Gang Gami Gang Gami Gang Gami Gang

What’s your process with finding samples — is there a backlog of clips, or do you go digging in the YouTube crates for something that aligns with a lyric?

HEAGY: When I was piecing this record together from demos, I was like, “This transition is a little awkward musically, so we’ll do a sample here,” and I’d search for things. Or if I’d heard something and remembered it, “That’s it, I’ll use that!” The Anakin Skywalker one, “This is where the fun begins,” that was always one we felt we could throw in somewhere and it works well in that song. The Malcolm In The Middle one, “What kind of god makes children think when they’re not even in school,” that’s Dewey after the song that has some lyrics about god.

DOHERTY: Same with the Sheen one [from The Adventures Of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius] about sabotaging his scientific brain with cartoons and sugar.

Do you have to clear these samples?

HEAGY: I don’t really know! Usually, when we do samples, no one really cares that much. Sometimes people will make sure they have the hold or clearance on it, but ours usually have a little bit of sound in the background too to make sure the bots don’t find them. Hopefully.

With songs like “Greenbelt Station” or “Bossa Nova Corps” that work in atypical modes for Origami Angel, I thought back to glass beach’s songwriting process where they’ll try out songs in a bunch of different genres before finding one they liked. Were there any experiments that got left on the cutting room floor here?

HEAGY: The way it usually works is that I’ll write a skeleton of something and then if I don’t really like where it is or feel like it could go somewhere more interesting, we’ll try it out as a demo. But off rip, the only thing that I can think of us wanting to add and change is “Footloose Cannonball Brothers,” we kinda wanted to add a super easycore breakdown in the bridge and it didn’t really work at all.

DOHERTY: I honestly didn’t think it was that bad.

HEAGY: We did it once and I said, “This is so awesome.” And then I was like… “Eh, maybe the regular one would work a bit better,” so we kept that one. When there is experimentation, it’s when I’m writing something linearly in a way — I wrote “Bossa Nova Corps,” which is just this little mathy intro, and then I was thinking, “What about a II-V-I, a little bossa nova pattern?” Then I started thinking of the melody and singing it and it made sense to me. From there, the structure went out. It’s kind of a feel thing, rather than “let’s do a bossa nova thing here” or “we could do this one as swing.”

Do the puns in the song titles come first and dictate the writing process or are they added after the fact? For example, “Tom Holland Oates”…

HEAGY: That one was, “We gotta use that for something.”

DOHERTY: Definitely.

HEAGY: And then I wrote [the song] right after and was like, “That’s it.” But then there’s other ones like “Neutrogena Spektor,” I had filler names like “ooo-ooo-oooh” and “I’m never gonna feel that way” from the chorus as placeholders. Then I was looking at the track list and thinking of stuff that we had to make titles for and, duh, “Neutrogena Spektor” hit me like, “That! That’s gotta be it!” And there are titles that will come at the last minute like “Isopropyl Alchemy.” Earlier in the pandemic, I went to the grocery store to get isopropyl alcohol to wipe stuff down. Then I was like, alcohol and alchemy… it’s actually from a Barenaked Ladies lyric, I can’t remember the song [editor’s note: “Alcohol”], but he sings, “Something’s got a hold of me, alcohol or alchemy.” And I decided to switch those two. But then there’s random ones like “Noah Fence.” It’s like Noah’s Ark. I wanted to call it “Noah’s Fence,” but that doesn’t make sense.

DOHERTY: “Noah Fence” is the way to go.

I just got the joke now that you’ve said the song title out loud.

HEAGY: There were a lot of people on Twitter who didn’t know how to pronounce “Neutrogena Spektor” and then I was like, “I never really thought I’d have to say these out loud and that other people would have to read them.”

I saw an interview with Julien Baker earlier this year where she talked about the lack of separation between her and her songwriting persona, and how it creates more pressure for her to be positive in her interactions with fans. Especially with the way Somewhere City radiated positivity, the biggest difference I hear in Gami Gang is that there’s more negativity or at least conflict in the lyrics.

HEAGY: With Somewhere City, it’s not really a personal journal. It’s not really a dialogue that either me or Pat are having, it’s fictional in a way. And having it be a record in this genre that’s often super self-deprecating, which we had done before and continue to do now, and just having it stand alone in our discography as this piece of music that doesn’t leave that area that is so overwhelmingly positive… it’s a record not to show people, “Oh see, listen to me, you can be happy.” For me, it was what I wanted to exist, in the most cliche way, to make the music you want to listen to. Make the music you need in that moment. As far as getting darker or edgier, it’s the opposite of Somewhere City, in that it’s not all negative and it’s not all positive, but it’s more personal with a narrator’s point of view.

<a href="https://origamiangel.bandcamp.com/album/origami-angel-broke-minecraft">Origami Angel Broke Minecraft by Origami Angel</a>

There was a time where I felt like every band was playing Minecraft or Twitch-based shows, so Origami Angel Broke Minecraft might be the only essential live album to come out of 2020. How did the decision to release that set on vinyl came about?

HEAGY: The whole experience with Minecraft was so unintentional that it’s actually hysterical to me that it exists. It was put on by the Summit Shack, which is this place in Ohio that does festivals like Snowchella, Fauxchella, and this one DIY Prom thing — they always have amazing bands. They obviously had to shut down for Fauxchella, that was in the middle of April and a big no-no zone, you couldn’t be with more than 10 people in Ohio at the time. So they hit every band up and said, “We want you to make a set if you could, it could just be you playing a playlist of your music.” Me, in typically chaotic Gami fashion, I waited until the last minute and realized, “Oh, I need to make a set here.” I tried to record an acoustic set, it didn’t work. The vibes were off.

I thought then, I’ll just get the keyboard out and throw some beats down and then play the songs over that. It ended up being completely linear, where I would start one song, play the guitar part over it, with the fake drums or the 808 kit and think what song could go next. I had remixes of beats sitting around to throw in as kind of a beat tape. It all comes together six or seven hours before we’re supposed to go live for our set. And then it happens and people really like it. I think the network that Summit Shack ran their Minecraft server on got hijacked and it crashed — it had nothing to do with us on the low. But there was just this mystique over it, people started going wild in the chat, we played it again, and then Jake Sulzer at Counter Intuitive Records hit us up like, “What if we pressed the record right now? What if we just pressed it and put preorders up, I’ll place the masters.” He immediately sends that and we’re like, “Yeah, we’ll do that,” and then [Counter Intuitive] pressed 1,000 and sold a bunch on the first day.

And looking at that, it was like wow, I never expected to be in this position — we’re releasing music that’s 14 hours old on vinyl. The thing about Jake is that he’ll do anything pressing a record — if you want to press floppy disks or an 8-track, he would do it. He’s always ready to make something happen out of the ordinary. He saw that opportunity and jumped on it. It’s one of the coolest things I’ve ever been a part of.

With the success of Broke Minecraft, did that inspire other ideas about new ways to perform live or press merch?

HEAGY: We were getting all these offers to do live session shows, not with cameras and stuff but Instagram Live stuff — “Oh, Ryland can play acoustic.” We did that for two or three weeks, but at a certain point, it gets really confusing as an artist to play the same set to the same people and you’re not getting that real interaction. Seeing it on a screen is better than nothing, you get their little love-reacts and stuff like that. But it kinda feels like you’re playing in a Black Mirror episode. We did the Minecraft thing, it did really well and then for me personally, as far as mental health, I was like, “I’m gonna have to step back from doing the livestream shows for a little bit.” It wasn’t really enjoyable for me, and I didn’t really want to force that relationship with that part of the music. And it kinda coincided with what me and Pat and Jake and [manager] Alex [Martin] had kinda planned for LP2. We wanted to let the music start speaking for itself, as a product of the times. Instead of doing the most ridiculous thing we could think of for this one, we just felt like this album’s rollout called for, “Just release some music.” We’ll trust the process. We’ll trust the movements we put into this music, we trust the base that we’ve built organically. We know that what we do, we have confidence in that.

DOHERTY: The simplistic approach was the right approach for this album.

That certainly applies to the cover art.

DOHERTY: The idea for the cover is really good, it’s just… “Gami Gang.”

HEAGY: The way I’ve always explained it to people is that it helps me conceptualize what the record’s about. You could see something that looks very plain, like a white album with black text. But there’s a spectrum of sounds and content and ideas in between it — in the gatefold, there is the full array of color and you don’t need it on the cover. It’s what’s in between black and white in life.

I don’t want to project influences on this album that might not exist, but I definitely hear more Korn-like chunk and panic chords along with the tapping solos.

HEAGY: On this record, there’s a lot of lick-y, twinkle stuff and there’s fewer taps in between — I’ve had to cool it on the taps sometimes. There’s still the moments like in “Bed Bath & Batman Beyond” with the tap solo and the blast beat behind it. When I was learning guitar, it was from people who knew metal guitar and did lessons for $15 an hour. And that was one of the techniques I’d learned. I feel like there’s this stigma of what tapping is, that it’s douche-y metal stuff. But it works with the twinkle aesthetic of emo, emo-pop, whatever we are.