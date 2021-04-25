Oscars 2021: H.E.R’s “Fight For You” Wins Best Original Song

H.E.R’s “Fight For You” has won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 2021 Oscars. H.E.R. performed it with D’Mile and co-wrote it with Tiara Thomas. “Fight For You” was featured in the film Judas And The Black Messiah.

“Fight For You” beat out a field this year that included “Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, “lo si (Seen)” from The Life Ahead, “Speak Now” from One Night In Miami…, and “Hear My Voice” from The Trial Of Chicago 7.

Notably, Diane Warren — who was nominated for “lo si (Seen)” — has now been nominated 12 times for the Best Original Song award and never won. She was first nominated in 1988 for the chart-topping Mannequin song “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.”