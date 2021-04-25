John Lydon Says Sex Pistols Miniseries Is “The Most Disrespectful Shit”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

News April 25, 2021 1:40 PM By James Rettig

John Lydon Says Sex Pistols Miniseries Is “The Most Disrespectful Shit”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

News April 25, 2021 1:40 PM By James Rettig

John Lydon, who usually just spouts off conservative talking points, has addressed the upcoming Sex Pistols miniseries, Pistol, in a new interview with The Sunday Times. The show, which is being directed by Danny Boyle, is in production now and focuses on Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and is based on his memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol.

Lydon is unhappy with what he considers an unauthorized TV show, as NME points out, and is threatening legal action. “I think that’s the most disrespectful shit I’ve ever had to endure,” Lydon told The Sunday Times. “I mean, they went to the point to hire an actor to play me but what’s the actor working on? Certainly not my character. It can’t go anywhere else [but court].” (Lydon, fka Johnny Rotten, is being played by actor Anson Boon in the series.)

Lydon says he was not contacted about Pistol despite once meeting Boyle when he worked on the 2012 London Olympics opening film. “Sorry, you think you can do this, like walk all over me — it isn’t going to happen. Not without a huge, enormous fucking fight,” Lydon said. “I’m Johnny, you know, and when you interfere with my business you’re going to get the bitter end of my business as a result. It’s a disgrace.”

A representative for Pistol told NME that production did reach out to Lydon’s team but “ultimately direct contact was declined.”

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Man In The Mirror”

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Still Killer: Deryck Whibley On Sum 41’s “Fat Lip” 20 Years Later

    4 days ago

    The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest