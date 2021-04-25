John Lydon Says Sex Pistols Miniseries Is “The Most Disrespectful Shit”

John Lydon, who usually just spouts off conservative talking points, has addressed the upcoming Sex Pistols miniseries, Pistol, in a new interview with The Sunday Times. The show, which is being directed by Danny Boyle, is in production now and focuses on Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and is based on his memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol.

Lydon is unhappy with what he considers an unauthorized TV show, as NME points out, and is threatening legal action. “I think that’s the most disrespectful shit I’ve ever had to endure,” Lydon told The Sunday Times. “I mean, they went to the point to hire an actor to play me but what’s the actor working on? Certainly not my character. It can’t go anywhere else [but court].” (Lydon, fka Johnny Rotten, is being played by actor Anson Boon in the series.)

Lydon says he was not contacted about Pistol despite once meeting Boyle when he worked on the 2012 London Olympics opening film. “Sorry, you think you can do this, like walk all over me — it isn’t going to happen. Not without a huge, enormous fucking fight,” Lydon said. “I’m Johnny, you know, and when you interfere with my business you’re going to get the bitter end of my business as a result. It’s a disgrace.”

A representative for Pistol told NME that production did reach out to Lydon’s team but “ultimately direct contact was declined.”