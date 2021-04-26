Mia Joy – “Saturn”

New Music April 26, 2021 3:09 PM By Chris DeVille

Mia Joy – “Saturn”

New Music April 26, 2021 3:09 PM By Chris DeVille

See Us” and “Freak,” the two singles so far from Mia Joy’s new album Spirit Tamer, have both been winners. “Saturn,” the Chicago singer-songwriter’s new track out today, might be the best one so far.

An extremely dreamy ambient pop track, “Saturn” finds beauty by piling synth sounds and Joy’s high-pitched coos over what sounds like a keyboard drum machine preset. In a press release, she explains, “I am a practicing astrologer and it is written in the voice of Saturn, the planet of restriction, isolation, responsibility, hard lessons. It mockingly asks me how it has affected my life, makes me question my faith in humanity and inner loneliness. All running themes of the album.”

Listen below.

Spirit Tamer is out 5/7 on Fire Talk.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Man In The Mirror”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Ocean’s “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car”

    14 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Madball Played For A Crowd Of Thousands In New York On Saturday

    13 hours ago

    Billie Joe Armstrong Picks Green Day’s Best Song

    11 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest