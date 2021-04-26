Mia Joy – “Saturn”

“See Us” and “Freak,” the two singles so far from Mia Joy’s new album Spirit Tamer, have both been winners. “Saturn,” the Chicago singer-songwriter’s new track out today, might be the best one so far.

An extremely dreamy ambient pop track, “Saturn” finds beauty by piling synth sounds and Joy’s high-pitched coos over what sounds like a keyboard drum machine preset. In a press release, she explains, “I am a practicing astrologer and it is written in the voice of Saturn, the planet of restriction, isolation, responsibility, hard lessons. It mockingly asks me how it has affected my life, makes me question my faith in humanity and inner loneliness. All running themes of the album.”

Listen below.

Spirit Tamer is out 5/7 on Fire Talk.