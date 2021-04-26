Billie Joe Armstrong Picks Green Day’s Best Song

What’s the best Green Day song? You might have your own answer, but Billie Joe Armstrong has an opinion too. The Green Day leader was the latest subject of Vulture’s recurring Superlatives feature, where artists are asked about what they consider the high and low points of their career. Green Day’s best song, according to Billie Armstrong, is the American Idiot five-part opus “Jesus Of Suburbia.”

“‘Jesus of Suburbia’ is the one that sticks out. It’s so epic. I mean, I’m tooting my own horn, but I think it encompasses so much about my life and friendship and family, and it’s flamboyant and big and bombastic,” Armstrong said in the interview. “It’s one of those moments where I was feeling like I wanted to take a big risk. It’s so fun to play live, seeing how the entire crowd sings along. It’s just one of those songs.”

Armstrong also says that his favorite Green Day album is Kerplunk. “We wrote that record when I was 18, 19 years old, and it was at a time before punk became mainstream. There’s something about it that feels like a fanzine,” he said of that one.

Is he right?