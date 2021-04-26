Watch Dua Lipa & Elton John Sing “Bennie And The Jets” & “Love Again” Together At Oscars Watch Party

Elton John cares about the Oscars. Last year, he won Best Original Song for the second time. Whenever John isn’t at the ceremony, he hosts a glitzy Oscar-night watch party. Last night, John brought his Oscars watch party back as a virtual event, with a livestreamed pre-show and a series of performances tied to the commercial breaks of the actual Oscars. The event, a fundraiser for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, included Elton John and Dua Lipa, two UK pop stars from very different generations, singing together for the first time.

As Billboard points out, the Elton John Oscar watch party had a lineup of guests star-studded enough to rival the Oscars itself. Neil Patrick Harris, a past Oscars host, hosted, and the event featured appearances from Lady Gaga, Cynthia Erivo, and the cast of It’s A Sin. A glammed-out Dua Lipa performed as a solo artist early in the evening, and she joined Elton John onstage later on.

Lipa sang backup on Elton John’s 1974 chart-topper “Bennie And The Jets,” a song about a futuristic sci-fi pop star who honestly probably looks and sounds a lot like Dua Lipa. From there, the two went into Lipa’s Future Nostalgia deep cut “Love Again.” It feels pretty weird to hear both of these songs performed live with no audience! Watch the performances below.