Telematics – “Grief Parasite” & “Spells”

Zachary Lipez is a New York music writer who cranks out extremely entertaining ’90s-zine-style ruminations on his newsletter. I’m pretty sure I’ve never met Lipez in person, but we DM each other about hardcore records sometimes. Unlike most of us who prattle endlessly about other people’s music online all day, Lipez is also a musician, and he leads the heavy-churning band Publicist UK. Today, Lipez announced that he’s got another band now too, and they just dropped their debut two-song single on Bandcamp.

Lipez is the singer for the new band Telematics, which also features former members of groups like Measles Mumps Rubella and Obits. Girls Against Boys drummer Alexis Fleisig plays on the band’s first two songs, but per their Bandcamp page, “it’s unclear whether he’s in the band, as no one has asked him if this is a deal for him or if he’s just doing Telematics a solid.”

The first two Telematics songs, “Grief Parasite” and “Spells,” are dank, broody, gothy post-punk jams with serious hooks — a bit like Echo & The Bunnymen, if Echo & The Bunnymen were a circa-2000 post-hardcore band. I like these songs a lot. You can hear them below.

<a href="https://telematics.bandcamp.com/album/grief-parasite-b-w-spells">Grief Parasite b/w Spells by Telematics</a>

“Grief Parasite” b/w “Spells” is out now and available at Bandcamp.