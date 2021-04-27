Anika – “Finger Pies”

Berlin-based singer/songwriter Anika is back with a new single, “Finger Pies,” her first material in eight years. It’s a bit different from her older stuff, which was like if Nico went synthwave. This new track’s got more going on — a catchy bassline, and a mixture of spoken-word performance and singing, Public Practice or Algebra Suicide style. She’s also signed to Sacred Bones now; the label is co-releasing “Finger Pies” with Geoff Barrow’s Invada Records.

Anika said of the track:

A song that never had a name, like an artist that never had a face. Caught between roles, a jack of all trades, she slips between your fingers like a moment that never was, or was it? So many faces tailored to a myriad of occasions. Walls built between ourselves and the outside world. For protection. Passes grant access to another level. So where are you at? Those with all the keys, please remember, access comes with responsibility. Yet responsibility has been lost, like tissue paper in the rain, a battle without rules, to save face, exploit weakness, to save getting slayed, by the faceless generation. Welcome to the world of “Finger Pies.”

Watch the video for “Finger Pies” below.