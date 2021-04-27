Shady Nasty – “IBIZA”

Sydney-based punk crew Shady Nasty are back with an apocalyptic new single called “IBIZA,” full of menacing reverb and deadpan spoken-word delivery. The lyrics read like satire Twitter drafts: “Thinkin’ ’bout milfies couldn’t give a fuck bout her son/ Said bye to her son.” It’s only a little over two minutes, probably to convey the short attention span and ephemeral nature of this hedonistic, high-end culture that they’re poking fun at. The atmosphere is unsettling in a similar way to Show Me The Body’s songs.

The band said about the track:

“IBIZA” sits at the lavish intersection between vlogging, gymming, clubbing and clout. From binge-watching Mike Thurston & Jake Paul on Youtube to blasting Guetta & Avicii in the Uber; from rounds of vodka raspberries at the Ivy to luxury shopping sprees at Westfield; “IBIZA” is a menacing ode to the extravagant sounds, aesthetics and cultures that are typically rejected by counterculture.

Watch the VR-like video for “IBIZA” below.