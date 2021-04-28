mui zyu – “pour a brain”

New Music April 28, 2021 3:22 PM By James Rettig

mui zuy is the new project of Eva Liu, who also fronts the band Dama Scout. Today, she’s releasing her first single, “pour a brain,” which is built around a gloopy, trudging synth that’s contrasted with Liu’s swooning, classically beautiful vocals. She sings in short, ominous phrases like “Horror seeps before it lingers, creeps slowly under tables” and “To reveal a bigger window, quietly scream, do the right thing,” which are answered by distant aching guitars and strings. It’s an impressive and promising introduction that really builds a singular mood. Check it out below.

“pour a brain” is out now via Father/Daughter Records.

