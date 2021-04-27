Parks Department Revoking Permits For Future Hardcore Shows At Tompkins Square Park, Says Last Weekend’s Show Was Falsely Submitted As A 9/11 Memorial

Many eyebrows were raised at the sight of some 2,000-3,000 people raging to hardcore bands including Madball at NYC’s Tompkins Square Park last Saturday with no masks, social distancing, or any other apparent measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Among those concerned were people with the power to inflict consequences on the promoter.

Crystal Howard, a spokesperson for the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, tells Gothamist, “We are moving to revoke all permits for this organizer and related future events.” Gothamist’s report also suggests the hardcore show violated the terms of its permit and was held under false pretenses; on the application it was billed as a “September 11 Memorial.” The show was promoted by a group called Black N’ Blue Productions — otherwise known as BNB Productions — and the name on the permit belongs to Chris Parker, with an email address associated with the anarchist underground newspaper The Shadow.

Although Gothamist printed an excerpt from the permit confirming it says “September 11 Memorial,” BNB Productions posted a denial on Instagram. “I’m sure most people know the media lies almost all the time,” Black N’ Blue Production’s statement reads. “But just for shits and giggles the permit says nothing about 911 Memorial on it!! I have the permit in my hand. Fucking asshats. Had look at it again to make sure but there’s nothing on it that says 911 Memorial.”

Saturday’s gig was also described as a “political rally with speakers and music,” which was true to a point. Performers made statements protesting masks and later compared their event to a Black Lives Matter rally. However, the permit reportedly indicated only 100 people would be present as opposed to more than 2,000; Howard said the Parks Department “generally would not permit an event of this size in this park” even if there was no pandemic. Furthermore, organizers drove a vehicle into the park, set up a stage, and used amplifiers — none of which was allowed under the terms of their permit. The same promoter has applied for permits for seven upcoming events, two of which had already been approved.