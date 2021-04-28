Orphan Donor – “My Friend, The Hornet”

New Music April 28, 2021 1:20 PM By Chris DeVille

Orphan Donor – “My Friend, The Hornet”

New Music April 28, 2021 1:20 PM By Chris DeVille

Orphan Donor is a blisteringly noisy, intensely screamy, powerfully heavy project from Jared Stimpfl of Secret Cutter and Chris Pandolfo of Clouds Collide. Stimpfl makes the instrumentals, and Pandolfo does the vocals. The Allentown duo has a new album called Unraveled coming soon on the red-hot Zegema Beach label, and last night they shared an advance track, a hellish celestial bombardment called “My Friend, The Hornet.” Zegema Beach specializes in screamo — and Orphan Donor billed their 2020 debut album Old Patterns as a screamo/grindcore hybrid — but that description doesn’t really fit here. This song is more like aggressively noisy blackened post-metal? Whatever you call it, it’s sick, so listen below.

Unraveled is out 6/11 on Zegema Beach. Pre-order it here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Where Do Broken Hearts Go”

    18 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Ocean’s “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car”

    3 days ago

    Grimes Defends Elon Musk On TikTok

    2 days ago

    Madball Played For A Crowd Of Thousands In New York On Saturday

    3 days ago

    Billie Joe Armstrong Picks Green Day’s Best Song

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest