Orphan Donor – “My Friend, The Hornet”

Orphan Donor is a blisteringly noisy, intensely screamy, powerfully heavy project from Jared Stimpfl of Secret Cutter and Chris Pandolfo of Clouds Collide. Stimpfl makes the instrumentals, and Pandolfo does the vocals. The Allentown duo has a new album called Unraveled coming soon on the red-hot Zegema Beach label, and last night they shared an advance track, a hellish celestial bombardment called “My Friend, The Hornet.” Zegema Beach specializes in screamo — and Orphan Donor billed their 2020 debut album Old Patterns as a screamo/grindcore hybrid — but that description doesn’t really fit here. This song is more like aggressively noisy blackened post-metal? Whatever you call it, it’s sick, so listen below.

<a href="https://zegemabeachrecords.bandcamp.com/album/unraveled">Unraveled by ORPHAN DONOR</a>

Unraveled is out 6/11 on Zegema Beach. Pre-order it here.