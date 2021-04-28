Good Morning – “Mollyduker” & “Keep It”

Melbourne dudes Stefan Blair and Liam Parsons have a band called Good Morning. Today, they released two new songs called “Mollyduker” and “Keep It.” It’s the latest in a series of double A-side single drops dating back half a decade, but it’s also their first for new label home Polyvinyl Records — so, quite the glow-up for Good Morning.

Both of today’s tracks are chill and organic indie rock, but there are some slight stylistic differences due to each member taking lead vocals on some Lennon-McCartney shit. Sung by Blair, “Mollyduker” is an easygoing glide somewhere between Woods and the War On Drugs. “‘Mollyduker’ was something my Pa called me whenever we’d be hanging out and working on his farm,” Blair explains. “It’s a reference to me being left-handed, however, I used to take it as somewhat of a dig. The lyrics are a reflection on my relationship with him, as well as the farm itself, which has served as a home to a lot of my family over the years.”

Parsons’ contribution “Keep It” is a bit more jangly and acoustic — kind of like if his namesake Gram Parsons found inspiration while feeling extremely drowsy. He calls it “an ode to stasis. Repressed feelings, substance misadventure and arrested development in your late 20s.” Hear both tracks below.