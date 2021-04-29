Charles – “Remember Blushing”

The first single from Charles’ new album Let’s Start A Family Tonight was a dreamy bedroom-pop jam called “Rex Harrison.” The second, “Remember Blushing,” continues to tap into that chillwave-y vibe. Charlotte Ercoli Linden Coe sounds lost in a fog of emotion, quietly reflecting on bygone memories over massive swells of soft-focus synthesizer. Here’s her marvelously over-the-top statement on the song:

“Remember Blushing” is another deliciously maudlin song about the pain I constantly experience from remembering every detail of everything that has ever happened to me. It is about a time I experienced devastation beyond my wildest dreams and spent the next 2 years working around the clock to not let myself think about anything else. All I did was try to put pieces together and maniacally calculate dates to make sense of this horrible thing. It haunts me to this day. Anyway. I am very compulsive so conjuring up the past was my full time job and music is my release. I never worry about the future, I only worry about the past. Which is pointless. I recorded this song in my car whilst inhaling sushi.

“Remember Blushing” is paired with a video filmed by Leni Burton and Amber Zarate, which you can watch below.

Let’s Start A Family Tonight is out 5/21 on Babe City. Pre-order it here.

Chris DeVille

Comments

