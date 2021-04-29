Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “We’re On Our Way Now”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “We’re On Our Way Now”

It’s been 12 years since Oasis broke up, and it’s been 10 years since Noel Gallagher started up his post-Oasis project Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. Apparently, that’s long enough that we’re now about to get a High Flying Birds greatest-hits album. In June, Gallagher and co. will release Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021), an 18-track collection that’ll pull from all-three of the band’s albums. (Liam is going to say some shit about this isn’t he? I hope he does!)

In a press release, Gallagher says:

10 years of The High Flying Birds?? Blimey! … just think of all the things I COULD have done in that time!!

The title just came to me one afternoon, at the kitchen table. It’s a saying isn’t it: “back the way we came.” I actually thought it was a great title. Which is why it’s got vol 1. Because if there’s another one, I’m not coming up with another title!

The collection will be available as a double CD or a triple LP, with a whole extra disc of acoustic versions and remixes and whatnot. There will also be two new songs on the record, and Gallagher has just shared one of them, a mellow and string-laden rocker called “We’re On Our Way Now.” Check it out below.

Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) is out 6/11 on Sour Mash. Let’s hope Gallagher does some interviews to promote this one.

