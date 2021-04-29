Gavin Turek – “Slide” (Feat. bLAck pARty)

New Music April 29, 2021 5:16 PM By Peter Helman

Soul- and disco-inspired singer-songwriter Gavin Turek is sliding into spring with the release of new single “Slide,” her first new music of 2021. “Slide” is a smooth, humid R&B track featuring an assist from the tropical funk multi-instrumentalist bLAck pARty. In a statement, Turek says that bLAck pARty “really brought the song to a whole other level energetically. I’ve always loved his essence and he effortlessly captured the vibe and the message.”

“As an artist it’s too easy to get discouraged by rejection in this process. Time continues to escape regardless, and you must choose to slide into the next step,” Turek says of the new song. “You must decide to keep going whether or not you get the validation you seek.” Listen to “Slide” below.

“Slide” is out now via Turek’s own Madame Gold Records.

