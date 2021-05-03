Pecknold was also writing lyrics in a different way. After the allusions and fantasy landscapes of Fleet Foxes, Helplessness Blues was more personal, grounded in a quarter-life crisis of sorts. “So now I am older/ Than my mother and father/ When they had their daughter/ Now what does that say about me?” Pecknold asks at the very beginning of the album, in the opening lines of “Montezuma.” This set up the stakes of Helplessness Blues: Pecknold, now a young indie world wunderkind, had his life transformed wildly. But even when you achieve something that seemed like a dream, you can find yourself not all that changed. You can end up asking what it is you are supposed to be doing with your time here, how you can contribute, how you can help other people. Those are natural enough questions to be wondering about in the middle of your twenties, in the early days of adulthood. The whirlwind Pecknold had gone through only seemed to amplify them, and the record that came out of it did little in terms of finding any answers.

The other key passage arrived in the title track, at the core of the album:

I was raised up believe I was somehow unique

Like a snowflake distinct among snowflakes, unique in each way you can see

And now after some thinking, I’d say I’d rather be

A functioning cog in some great machinery serving something beyond me

On one hand, that was Pecknold figuring out a bigger calling, perhaps. He continued: “But I don’t, I don’t know what that will be/ I’ll get back to you someday soon you will see.” At the same time, there was a sense of burnout, that putting this music out into the world and having it make such an impact came with some high psychological price. By the end of “Helplessness Blues,” Pecknold was dreaming of a simpler kind of life, working in an orchard until his hands were raw and sore. He might’ve been a famous and beloved musician, but he found himself in the same place that a lot of laypeople do when that quarter-life crisis hits — beset by the realities of adult life, and dreaming of being able to pare it all down, get away from it, find some peace and quiet and leave your worries behind.

There are moments across Helplessness Blues that otherwise suggest a sort of spiritual drain — not just from the excruciating process of making the album, but because of all the noise that had developed in Pecknold’s life and its repercussions. When he sings “I was old news to you then” in the chorus of “Lorelei,” it’s one of the sadder depictions of how a relationship withers, one person distracted and the other growing bored.

There’s a heartbreaking but cathartic scene later, in the multi-part epic “The Shrine / An Argument.” After the song’s gorgeous, alluring first passage, it intensifies — Pecknold pushes his voice the closest to a roar we’ve ever heard from him, howling, “In the ocean/ Washing my name off your throat!” All these years later, it might be the album’s most powerful moment, a smaller but more resounding example of how you age and start to realize the people you will lose, the people who will choose not to be a part of your life anymore. The second half of that song infamously collapsed into a bunch of choked, sputtering saxophones — a bracingly experimental turn relative to what people expected from Fleet Foxes at the time. Helplessness Blues thematically could end there, a breakdown of communication, the chaos of garbled words and thoughts. It tried to right its own ship: The album instead ends with “Grown Ocean,” a thrumming and beautiful song that, just maybe, offered some kind of solace or sunrise at the end of the album’s frayed emotional journeys.

On some level it was a victory. Helplessness Blues blew apart any fears of a sophomore slump. But on the other hand, while the album led to more touring to more rapturous fans, to another avalanche of accolades, none of that seemed to settle what was brewing within Pecknold. All the existential wrangling at the core of Helplessness Blues set the stage for the temporary implosion of Fleet Foxes, a long period when Pecknold seemed as if he might have retired from making music altogether.