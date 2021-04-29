The Alchemist – “Loose Change” (Feat. Earl Sweatshirt)

New Music April 29, 2021 12:07 PM By Tom Breihan

The Alchemist – “Loose Change” (Feat. Earl Sweatshirt)

New Music April 29, 2021 12:07 PM By Tom Breihan

In an interview last month, veteran rap production mastermind the Alchemist mentioned that he’d learned about Armand Hammer from Earl Sweatshirt. When Alchemist said that, he was producing Haram, the great collaborative album that he and Armand Hammer had just made. The Alchemist is practically old enough to be Earl Sweatshirt’s dad, and yet the two have had a great artistic relationship for years. They get each other.

At midnight tonight, Alchemist will release the new solo EP This Thing Of Ours, which will feature collaborations with people like Boldy James, Pink Siifu, Maxo, and Sideshow. On Friday, by way of announcing the EP, Alchemist dropped “Nobles,” a great track with a Neverending Story sample and interlocking verses from Earl Sweatshirt and Navy Blue. Now, with the EP’s release looming, Alchemist has dropped another Earl collab.

On “Loose Change,” Earl raps over a triumphant horn loop. The beat is slightly warped and off, but it’s more straightforward than the tracks Earl usually chooses. He sounds great on it, doing that elliptical real-talk thing he does so well: “I had a bad bout with grief and I tossed a match on it/ Kerosene, burned the ring down to ashes and memories/ Feather feet behind and ahead of the beat, throwing ’em off.” Listen below.

The self-released This Thing Of Ours EP is out 4/30.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Where Do Broken Hearts Go”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Ocean’s “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car”

    4 days ago

    Grimes Defends Elon Musk On TikTok

    3 days ago

    Madball Played For A Crowd Of Thousands In New York On Saturday

    4 days ago

    Billie Joe Armstrong Picks Green Day’s Best Song

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest