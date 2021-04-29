The Alchemist – “Loose Change” (Feat. Earl Sweatshirt)

In an interview last month, veteran rap production mastermind the Alchemist mentioned that he’d learned about Armand Hammer from Earl Sweatshirt. When Alchemist said that, he was producing Haram, the great collaborative album that he and Armand Hammer had just made. The Alchemist is practically old enough to be Earl Sweatshirt’s dad, and yet the two have had a great artistic relationship for years. They get each other.

At midnight tonight, Alchemist will release the new solo EP This Thing Of Ours, which will feature collaborations with people like Boldy James, Pink Siifu, Maxo, and Sideshow. On Friday, by way of announcing the EP, Alchemist dropped “Nobles,” a great track with a Neverending Story sample and interlocking verses from Earl Sweatshirt and Navy Blue. Now, with the EP’s release looming, Alchemist has dropped another Earl collab.

On “Loose Change,” Earl raps over a triumphant horn loop. The beat is slightly warped and off, but it’s more straightforward than the tracks Earl usually chooses. He sounds great on it, doing that elliptical real-talk thing he does so well: “I had a bad bout with grief and I tossed a match on it/ Kerosene, burned the ring down to ashes and memories/ Feather feet behind and ahead of the beat, throwing ’em off.” Listen below.

The self-released This Thing Of Ours EP is out 4/30.