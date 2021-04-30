Erlend Øye On Kings Of Convenience’s First New Album In 12 Years: “Will People Kill Us?”

Coming out near the anniversary of Quiet Is The New Loud… When you go back to those songs, do you hear them differently now that you’re older?

ØYE: What I think when I look back at our catalog, the one thing that strikes me the most is the difference in mastering. All the older records are recorded in quite a similar way, but Riot On An Empty Street was pushed very much in the last mastering step. So it’s much louder. Quiet Is The New Loud is much softer. It’s much more of a record that you can listen to at home, where as Riot became a record that is actually more commercial. It jumps more out of the speakers. If you’re a sensitive soul, it might be slightly too aggressive to your ears, but I think for most people it’s like, oh, I like this. But Quiet Is The New Loud is a record that I enjoy listening to because it’s not very bright. It’s very, very woolly sounding.

Was the sound of Riot a reaction to that wooliness?

ØYE: No. I’ve realized personally that I was not aware enough of these things. I’ve learned a lot about music since then, and maybe I’m still learning. I didn’t realize how much of a difference there was because we had such a short time back then. On the last stage of the new record we just spent a year for what we normally spent two months doing. I spent a lot of time controlling things. We had ample time to make sure this record sounds the way we would like it to. It’s obviously not a very big departure for us. We still try to do as much as we can with two guitars and two voices, trying to be inventive while not trying to reinvent ourselves. I think there’s a lot of songs on this record that are very similar to the other ones. It’s a bit like the blues, you know. It all sounds the same, but it’s all also very different. It all depends on how many listens you give it. So, yes, on the surface this might seem similar to what we’ve done before, but for us we know very well that every song is from a very specific inspiration. They’re all there for personal reasons.

Listening to Quiet Is The New Loud recently, it struck me that it’s a young man’s record. It seemed like the songs were about trying to figure out where you stand and how you relate to other people, specifically women, as a young man.

ØYE: Definitely. When we made that record, we were young men. We were Norwegian men really trying to figure out what it meant to be a Norwegian man. Eirik’s father died when he was seven, and I grew up with a stepdad who was quite vague. So we had to figure things out, like: What should I feel? Who am I? We were very serious about it — sadly way too serious for the young age. We were thinking: We’re kind of old now. We’re 22! Back then we were envious of older people who had experienced a lot and gone through a lot. Well, now we are people who have experienced a lot and gone through a lot. For good and bad, we have a lot to sing about. There’s more to sing about when you get older because all your friendships get deeper. There’s so much more that happens that wants to be poetry.

And yet, not every band recognizes that or can find those new things to sing about.

ØYE: We were very lucky to begin with, because the concept for our band — the guitars and singing parts — wasn’t going to go out of fashion. If our sound would have been full of references, it might become dated in a different way. We have to write about something, and Eirik and I don’t really worry too much about the sound or the production. Well, I worry about it, but mainly I’m worried about: Is this song about something? Does it really deserve to get out there or not? And if it does get out there, is it going to work this way or some other way? We could invite a drummer or we could have strings or synthesizer. We could do all that, but it doesn’t seem to me to change very much the music.

I always wished that the people who write about music would be better about talking about what kind of song this is. Is it the kind of song where I’m talking about me and my pain, or is it where I’m talking about other people? Is it a kind of direct songwriting? It’s so easy to say if something is electronic or acoustic and talk about the production. For me that’s all just an arbitrary choice. You walk into a studio. Oh, there’s a synthesizer, so let’s use the synthesizer. There’s nothing more than that behind it. And of course, every rock band after two records starts to use synthesizers. It’s not so interesting to talk about.

But what I do find interesting … Do you know Jens Lekman? When I heard his music in 2004, I instantly recognized that this guy had been writing songs while walking home from going out on a Saturday night. It must have been at least a one-hour walk, and he’s singing to himself. Then he gets home and he records it. That’s how the song is born, and so it doesn’t really matter if it sounds like soul or reggae or pop or whatever.

So, you’re saying the decisions you make regarding the words and the melodies are more crucial than the decisions you make regarding the instruments and production?

ØYE: Yes. There’s a song on the new album called “Fever,” and it actually has programmed drums on it, which we were a little bit worried about. We don’t normally use programmed drums. Will people kill us? Will they stop liking us? I don’t really think so. But I was more worried about something else. At some point I wrote the line, “Driving around on your scooter in Christmastime in funky clothes.” I felt like maybe those words were not part of the poetic canon. It’s much more prosaic. It’s a much more everyday kind of thinking. Some of my friends said, are you really sure about that line? Was it a big risk? I don’t know. Maybe nobody cares, but I think somebody somewhere will care. I guess we’ll have to see how this record is received by critics and what they talk about.

I like that line. It sounds very evocative and weird. But I get what you’re saying, where you have to think like a poet and consider every single word.

ØYE: It feels more exciting because poetry is such an old craft. You’re part of a network, an older lineage of writers. Too many times our pop universe seem to start in 1962.

Are there any writers or poets that you go back to for inspiration?

ØYE: 69 Love Songs by Magnetic Fields I’m always coming back to. It’s always an impressive record. But then the next record, the one called i … I was completely uninterested in that record because I personally hate “I” songs. I was trying hard at that same moment to stop doing all these songs that start with “I.” It’s a classical problem. There are too many songs that start with “I,” and the angle is always the same. You have to think about how to use the words. How can I describe something in a different way than saying, I looked at you? So I didn’t care for that album. But I love the direct songwriting on 69 Love Songs. You can probably tell in Kings Of Convenience that I’m a very big fan of direct songwriting and Eirik is far more metaphorical in his songwriting.

Maybe this impression isn’t based in reality — I’d have to scan the lyrics sheet for pronouns — but I think of Quiet Is The New Loud as a “you” record. I feel like it’s addressing people fairly directly in second person.

ØYE: That could be. Yes. For example, “Toxic Girl” is very nice because it’s basically in third person. We’re talking about this friend of ours who was very much in love with another friend of ours, who’s a girl. I guess it’s a “you” record. I don’t think it’s an “I” record. I’m very proud of it. For example, I’ve been particular fond of the song “Summer On The West Hill.” We managed to make it and it was like, How the hell did we do that? I still wonder.

There seemed to be a wave of bands in the 2000s who were doing something very similar to Kings Of Convenience. I’m not trying to suggest you created a movement, but I wonder if you saw a wave of quieter bands.

ØYE: I guess I’m struggling … the only person that I can think of who does something similar is José González. Perhaps Badly Drawn Boy as well. He came at a similar time, although he was not specifically acoustic. It’s still strange to me that even in concert we are just two guys playing guitars. You see that often in people’s homes, where you might have two friends playing guitar, but it never seems to become an actual band that does something with that combination. And I think that’s because it’s very hard. It’s not easy to make music only with two guitars. I’m struggling to think of anyone who does that and has a similar kind of softness. I’m sure they are there. I’m personally inspired by Suzanne Vega, who is very dry and not dramatic. Someone like her doesn’t come along very often. I think it makes it easy for us. We don’t have to worry. It’s still only us, with very little competition in our tiny field. It’s like we’re competing in the sport of curling or something like that.

But softness seems relative. I remember seeing comparisons to groups like Belle & Sebastian.

ØYE: True. They were very important to me. Eirik and I, we have very different tastes. He was never into that band. Very randomly I saw them in 1997 in London for the first time, and I was impressed by how powerful it was without being loud. It made me feel good and very excited to hear music without any prominent guitar. It had more to do with the way they played together. I used to be into bands like Ride and My Bloody Valentine, but Belle & Sebastian cured me of that in a way. I realized that music doesn’t have to go there. It can stay calm and still be great.

There was a wave of people after Belle & Sebastian who didn’t have to be super loud. That was a parallel with us. I saw a lot of performers who were taking your attention, but not by playing loud. They were being quiet and getting the audience sucked in. Most of them were not doing that exclusively. We were very lucky that a bigger label trusted us and let us stay as quiet as we were.

Getting someone’s attention with quiet seems like it might be harder than maintaining their attention.

ØYE: Exactly. As long as people are paying attention, it’s good. But it’s hard to get their attention. It was hard in the beginning for Kings Of Convenience. We couldn’t just latch on to an existing genre with existing fans, because there was no one doing anything like it in 2001. There still isn’t really anything now. We’re in 2021, and our old world doesn’t exist. There are not those secret connections around the world of people who are super into indie pop. There used to be a whole world of it. We’re all very connected, but I’m struggling to see that kind of mass movement of genres. Maybe it’s not for me to see. My friend Clara from Spain says that music is like interior design and Spotify is basically a kind of interior designer. It makes your home space nice. That’s what it gives you.

With that in mind, are you still committed to the album as a medium?

ØYE: Yes. We’re kind of stuck with it because of our incredibly old record deal. Delivering an album doesn’t always make sense, but it feels very strange to release just a song. There’s a lot less for the imagination to do. That’s basically what we wanted to go with the new album — to give listeners space to imagine and to work out the connections between things and why they are together in that way. We used to like very much the last song on an album. Our concept was to make an album that was only last songs.