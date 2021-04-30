Kings Of Convenience – “Rocky Trail”

New Music April 30, 2021 12:03 AM By James Rettig

New Music April 30, 2021 12:03 AM By James Rettig

Kings Of Convenience, the Norwegian folk duo made up of Erlend Øye and Eirik Glambek Bøe, have just released their first new song in 12 years, “Rocky Trail.” It’s the lead single from their fourth album, which is called Peace Or Love and will be out in June — it’s their first since 2009’s Declaration Of Dependence. It comes on the heels of their debut album, Quiet Is The New Loud, turning 20 later this year.

“Rocky Trail” picks up right where they left off, with deftly picked and intricately layered acoustic guitars and a pastoral lilt. “I thought thought your shoes were good/ I thought they would take you to the end of any road,” they sing on it. “I thought your back was strong/ But I should have carried you to the top of the rocky trail.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Rumours”
02 “Rocky Trail”
03 “Comb My Hair”
04 “Angel”
05 “Love Is A Lonely Thing”
06 “Fever”
07 “Killers”
08 “Ask For Help”
09 “Catholic Country”
10 “Song About It”
11 “Washing Machine”

Peace Or Love is out 6/18 via EMI Records.

