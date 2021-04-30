Back in 2015 when he was still based out of his hometown of St. Louis, Dylan Brady — the mad hatter who is one-half of 100 gecs and has built up an impressive résumé of production credits — started up a fun group called Cake Pop made up of some local friends and collaborators, including Aaron Cartier, Ravenna Golden, Lewis Grant, Pritty, Robel Ketema, Kevin Bedford, and Adam Newcomer. They released an eponymous EP that year, a collection of sugar rush, genre-smashed music that was influenced by PC Music and would serve as a proving ground for what Brady would pull off with 100 gecs not long after.

The minds behind Cake Pop have reunited for a new album, appropriately called Cake Pop 2, that’s out today. It’s a fun and breezy 10 tracks of digitally-fucked and scatterbrained sounds that pull from EDM, trap, bubblegum pop, Broadway showtunes (really) and a whole lot more. They put out two tracks in advance, “Black Rum” and “Satin Bedsheets,” and now you can listen to the whole thing below.

Cake Pop 2 is out via Mad Decent.