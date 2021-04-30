Sturgill Simpson – “Paradise” (John Prine Cover)

New Music April 30, 2021 11:24 AM By Peter Helman

Country music iconoclast Sturgill Simpson has shared a new cover of John Prine’s “Paradise” in tribute to the late legend, who died last year due to complications from COVID-19. Simpson’s version of “Paradise” is the last song to be recorded at Prine’s studio the Butcher Shoppe before the building’s demolition later this year. “For myself along with many others, he was a mentor,” Simpson says. “He was very giving with his time and wisdom, and we were all grateful to get to know him.”

Simpson’s “Paradise” cover is being released as part of Broken Hearts And Dirty Windows: Songs Of John Prine, Vol. 2, an upcoming tribute album from John Prine’s Oh Boy Records. The record also features Brandi Carlile’s rendition of Prine’s final song “I Remember Everything,” which won Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance at the Grammys this year and was performed by Carlile at the ceremony.

Listen to Simpson’s “Paradise” below; proceeds from the track will benefit UNICEF USA’s Covid-19 Relief Fund.

Broken Hearts And Dirty Windows: Songs Of John Prine, Vol. 2 is out 10/8 on Oh Boy Records. Pre-order it here.

