Grammys Nixing Nominating Committees After Criticism From Weeknd And Others

Deborah Dugan, the former CEO of the Recording Academy who filed a legal complaint after being ousted just 10 days before last year’s ceremony, also criticized the committees, saying that they were rife with conflicts of interest. According to Dugan, an artist who was up for the Song Of The Year category was allowed to sit on the committee for that category and was also represented by a board member.

While the expert committees are being cut from the top four prizes and all genre categories, review panels will remain for 11 “craft categories” covering awards for production, packaging, album notes, and historical recordings. In the same meeting, the board also voted to reduce the number of genre award categories that Academy members can vote on, beyond the top four prizes, from 15 to 10. Two new awards, Best Global Music Performance and Best Música Urbana album, are also being added. These changes will take effect with next year’s ceremony.

Harvey Mason Jr., the Grammys’ interim CEO, said that the decision to eliminate the committees, which was first proposed over a year ago, is part of “a year of unprecedented, transformational change” within the organization. “This is a new academy, one that is driven to action and that has doubled down on the commitment to meeting the needs of the music community,” he added.