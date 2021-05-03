Pet Fox – “Imagine Why”

Pet Fox are a Boston trio whose members have clocked time in Ovlov, Palehound, and Grass Is Green. They have two full-lengths to their name so far, a 2018 self-titled and 2019’s Rare Occasion, and next week they’re putting out a three-track EP called More Than Anything. Its first and only single, “Imagine Why,” is wiry and nervy in a very Boston way and builds into an explosion of drums and momentum by the end.

“‘Imagine Why’ is roughly about dealing with anxiety and understanding that those feelings almost always pass,” the band’s singer Theo Hartlett said in a statement. “I think I am quite literally imagining why I often dwell on things out of my control, or why I would even allow myself to overthink certain scenarios.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Imagine Why”

02 “Take Note”

03 “Limited Me”

The More Than Anything EP is out 5/7 via Exploding In Sound.