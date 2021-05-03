Hurry – “It’s Dangerous”

Philly-based power pop quartet Hurry have announced their upcoming record Fake Ideas, out next month, and released the jangly lead single, “It’s Dangerous.” The album also comes with a book that features interviews with everyone involved in the making of the record, including Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan, who did the artwork, and Mike Bardzik, who did the mixing and engineering.

“It’s Dangerous” is the opener of the record, and it has the texture of that golden era of indie rock in the 2010s that bands like Yuck and Best Coast were a part of. It’s got a subtle country twang and the lyrics are dejected, but the rhythm’s upbeat and the melodies will definitely get stuck in your head.

“The thoughts we have are only thoughts, and if you give them too much attention or make them too real, your entire grasp on your life can be distorted,” Vocalist/guitarist Matt Scottoline said about the themes of the record. “Mental illness can make you truly believe things that aren’t real, and those ideas can steer your life in directions that can poison a lot of relationships.”

“It’s Dangerous” arrives with a video directed by Chris Farren. Watch below, where you can also check out the Fake Ideas tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “It’s Dangerous”

02 “A Fake Idea”

03 “Keep Being Yourself”

04 “Doomsday”

05 “Where You Go, I Go”

06 “(Sometimes I’m About It, And) Sometimes I’m Not There”

07 “Slogging Through Summer”

08 “How To Cope”

09 “Oh Whitney”

10 “In My Very Old Age”

Fake Ideas is out 6/25 from Lame-O Records. Pre-order it here.