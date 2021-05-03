NOFX Drop Out Of Punk Rock Bowling Due To Controversy Over Old Shooting Joke

In 2018, NOFX made headlines after Fat Mike made light of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting at Route 91 Harvest festival during their set at Punk Rock Bowling, also set in Vegas. “At least they were country fans,” he’d quipped after a back and forth with guitarist Eric Melvin. They apologized a few days later, but then sort of mired that with Fat Mike lamenting that NOFX were “banned” in their own country over the remarks. Later, in 2019, they released a song called “Fish In A Barrel,” penned in 2016, to benefit the gun control advocacy group Moms Demand Action.

Punk Rock Bowling is set to return to Vegas this September, and NOFX were originally slated as headliners. Now they’ve dropped out and the Descendents are going to replace them. The festival posted that it was due to circumstances out of their control, but also shared a statement from Fat Mike that attributed the decision to ongoing issues surrounding those comments from a few years ago. Here’s Fat Mike’s statement: