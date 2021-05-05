Jeff Parker – “Slippin’ Into Darkness” (War Cover)

New Music May 5, 2021 5:17 PM By Peter Helman

Chicago artists including Tortoise’s Jeff Parker, V.V. Lightbody, and Umphrey’s McGee featuring Béla Fleck are contributing to Situation Chicago 2, a new compilation from the Chicago-based nonprofit Quiet Pterodactyl to benefit local musicians and venues through need-based grants provided by the CIVL (Chicago Independent Venue League) SAVE Emergency Fund. The first installment of Situation Chicago, released last year, raised $35,000 for 25 local independent music venues. Listen to Jeff Parker’s cover of War’s “Slippin’ Into Darkness” and Robust’s “Don’t Know Why” from the comp below.

TRACKLIST:
01 MIIRRORS – “Sinistry” (Live From Definitive Version)
02 Robust – “Don’t Know Why”
03 Fess Grandiose – “Keep The Rhythm Goin”
04 Umphrey’s McGee feat. Béla Fleck – “Great American”
05 The Imperial Boxmen – “Reduxion”
06 Jeff Parker – “Slippin’ Into Darkness”
07 Neptune’s Core – “Drowning”
08 The Goddamn Gallows – “The Maker”
09 V.V. Lightbody – “Really Do Care”
10 Erin McDougald – “The Parting Glass”
11 Gramps the Vamp – “A Doomed Star”
12 HON3YBUN – “If And When It Ends”
13 The Avondale Ramblers – “One For The Ditch”
14 Adem Dalipi – “Through Another’s Eyes”

Situation Chicago 2 is out 5/21 via Quiet Pterodactyl. Pre-order it here.

