Los Lobos – “Love Special Delivery” (Thee Midniters Cover) & “Sail On, Sailor” (The Beach Boys Cover)

East LA lifers Los Lobos have been a band for 48 years. Recently, our column The Number Ones looked at Los Lobos’ hit cover of Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba,” the band’s one big moment in the pop-chart sun. But Los Lobos’ legacy goes a whole lot deeper than that. Today, the band announces a new album called Native Sons, a tribute to the band’s Los Angeles hometown.

Native Sons is a covers album, with Los Lobos taking on artists who, like them, represent Los Angeles: the Buffalo Springfield, War, Jackson Browne, the Blasters. The band has shared two of those covers. First, there’s “Love Special Delivery,” the 1966 garage rock rave-up from the Chicano band Thee Midniters. And Los Lobos have also shared their take on the Beach Boys’ “Sail On, Sailor,” a 1973 song that Brian Wilson wrote with Van Dyke Parks. On the original Beach Boys recording, Los Lobos’ friend Blondie Chaplin sings lead. Both of those covers are as crisp and thoughtful as you’d expect.

The album is set to arrive this summer, and Los Lobos are also gearing up for a series of live shows that’ll start with a Cinco De Mayo livestream tonight and take them clear through next year. Check out the “Love Special Delivery” and “Sail On, Sailor” cover, the Native Sons tracklist, and those tour dates below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Love Special Delivery” (Thee Midniters cover)

02 “Misery” (Barrett Strong cover)

03 “Bluebird / For What It’s Worth” (Buffalo Springfield cover)

04 “Los Chucos Suaves” (Willie Bobo cover)

05 “Jamaica Say You Will” (Jackson Browne cover)

06 “Never No More” (Patsy Cline cover)

07 “Native Son” (John Hiatt cover)

08 “Farmer John” (The Premieres cover)

09 “Dichoso” (Willie Bobo cover)

10 “Sail On, Sailor” (The Beach Boys cover)

11 “The World Is A Ghetto” (War cover)

12 “Flat Top Joint” (The Blasters cover)

13 “Where Lovers Go” (The Jaguars cover)

TOUR DATES:

5/05 – Cinco De Mayo Livestream

5/27 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Dream Inn

5/28 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Napa

5/29 – Big Sur, CA @ Loma Vista Gardens

6/24 – Lowell, MA @ Lowell Summer Music Series

8/05 – Evanston, IL @ Canal Shores Golf Course

8/15 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair & Event Center

8/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek @

8/24 – Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Centre +

8/26 – Selbyville, DE @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside +

8/27 – Doswell, VA @ Meadow Event Park +

8/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium +

9/03 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station +

9/04 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheatre +

9/09 – Grass Valley, CA @ The Center For The Arts

9/18 – Webster, MA @ Indian Ranch

9/19 – Westhampton Beach, NY @ Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

9/22 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Cafe

9/23 – South Orange, NJ @ South Orange Performing Arts Center

9/24 – Harrisburg, PA @ Whitaker Center

9/25 – State College, PA @ State Theatre

9/26 – Albany, NY @ The Egg

10/01 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

10/02 – Bisbee, AZ @ Historic Warren Ballpark

10/08 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

10/09 – Bakersfield, CA @ World Records

10/21-22 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

10/23 – Goliad, TX @ Schroeder Hall

10/24 – The Woodlands, TX @ Dosey Doe Big Barn

11/02 – Millvale, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre

11/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Supper Club

11/04 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

11/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Listening Room

11/06 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

11/13 – Tacoma, WA @ The Spanish Ballroom at McMenamin’s Elk’s Temple

11/14 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre

12/19-21 – New York, NY @ City Winery

1/13-14 – Honolulu, HI @ Blue Note Hawaii

3/03 – Raton, NM @ Shuler Theater

3/04 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s

3/05 – Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Pavilion

3/07 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

3/23 – Brownfield, ME @ Stone Mountain Arts Center

3/26 – Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center For The Arts

3/31 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

4/01 – Brugge, Belgium @ Stadsschouwburg Brugge

4/02 – Leuven, Belgium @ Het Depot

4/03 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

6/24 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater *

6/25 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center *

6/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Amphitheater at White River State Park *

7/01 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center *

7/02 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

7/03 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

7/06 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *

7/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center of Performing Arts *

7/09 – Burlington, VT @ Midway Lawn *

7/10 – Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival *

7/12 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark *

7/15-16 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre *

7/19 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap *

7/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park *

7/23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

7/24 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights *

7/26 – Aurora, IL @ RiverEdge Park *

7/29-30 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

@ with the Mavericks

+ with Steve Earle & The Dukes

* with Tedeschi Trucks Band

Native Sons is out 7/30 on New West Records.