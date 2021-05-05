End Of The Road 2021 Lineup

Festivals are back, baby! In the late summer of 2021, the indie-centric UK fest End Of The Road will once again return to Larmer Tree Gardens. Last year, End Of The Road booked people like Pixies, Bright Eyes, and Big Thief as headliners. For obvious reasons, that didn’t happen. But this coming September, End Of The Road is coming back with an extremely British lineup.

King Krule, one of the headliners originally intended for End Of The Road 2020, will play the forthcoming End Of The Road. Sleaford Mods will also serve as headliners, which means we basically have the two most British acts on the face of the earth playing the same bill. It’ll be mad! Those two will share headlining duties with Hot Chip, who are also British but who seem way less British than either King Krule or Sleaford Mods, if that makes sense.

The End Of The Road bill also features Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood in a rare solo appearance, as well as Stereolab, Little Simz, John Grant, Whitney, Tune-Yards, the Comet Is Coming, Shirley Collins, Tinariwen, Arab Strap, Arlo Parks, Girl Band, Field Music, Squid, Black Country New Road, Anna Meredith, Dry Cleaning, Blanck Mass, Girl Ray, Sorry, Chubby And The Gang, and many others. You can find all the relevant details here.