Trick Gum – “Hot Rifle”

That process has now led to the release of Trick Gum’s first single “Hot Rifle.” It’s a synth-powered track that reminds me of playfully lackadaisical ’90s alternative radio hits from the likes of Beck and Cake as well as indie oddities like Enon and Tobacco. The first verse is sufficiently loopy: “Call me Prima Donna/ I been drinkin’ water/ Depressed cuz I wanna/ Be in Nirvana/ I don’t think I’m gonna/ Layin’ in the gutter/ Livin’ guns and butter/ Readin’ Unabomber.”

Raisen shared this statement:

“Hot Rifle” is about being pushed to the edge and losing your faith in societal norms, the moment you give up on the rules and consider stealing a very large amount of money, and the peace that dwells within you in this moment, freed from the constraints of principle… in other words, a summer jam.

Come get an earful: