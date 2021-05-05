Alex Lahey – “On My Way”

New Music May 5, 2021 9:47 PM By Peter Helman

I haven’t seen it yet, but pretty much everyone seems to like The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, Michael Rianda’s new animated comedy for Netflix about a family road trip derailed by a robot uprising. Mark Mothersbaugh composed the score, and the soundtrack also features songs by Los Campesinos!, Sigur Rós, Talking Heads, Grimes, Le Tigre, BTS, and Australian Artist To Watch Alex Lahey — who also wrote an original song, “On My Way,” specifically for the movie’s end credits sequence. Listen to that one below.

