Andrew W.K. – “I’m In Heaven”

It’s been three years since mysterious party-rock overlord Andrew W.K. released You’re Not Alone, his last album. A few months ago, AWK came out with a new single called “Babalon,” and it ruled. Today brings the extremely welcome news that Andrew W.K. has a new album called God Is Partying coming out later this year. Also, he’s just shared the new single “I’m In Heaven,” and it rules, too.

“I’m In Heaven,” like “Babalon,” is a towering, overwhelming rocker of a song. Andrew W.K. roars that we should take him to heaven over a world-obliterating riff and a keyboard that’s built to sound like a howling mob of tubas. It’s really something. Andrew W.K. co-produced the new album with longtime collaborator Ted Young, and they made this thing sound huge.

Like “Babalon,” “I’m In Heaven” also has a wild video from director Phem C. Palmer, and watching it might make you feel like you’re having a stroke. It’s a bright, glossy music video with a bunch of performance footage, but there’s also stuff about AWK maybe making a clone of himself? And possibly having sex with the clone? And maybe killing and eating it? Or maybe the clone kills and eats him? If you were the type to write long theoretical treatises on the whole Andrew W.K. project, then this video would be a rich text. Here it is:

Andrew W.K. has also announced a run of tour dates starting in September, and the press release for God Is Partying includes this helpful information:

In other news, ANDREW W.K. has recently begun dating actor Kat Dennings. The two met earlier this year in Los Angeles. ANDREW W.K. and his ex-wife, Cherie Lily, began amicable divorce proceedings in late 2019.

I have no idea whether that’s a bit or not. Below, check out the God Is Partying tracklist and the Andrew W.K. touring itinerary.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Everybody Sins”

02 “Babalon”

03 “No One To Know”

04 “Stay True To Your Heart”

05 “Goddess Partying”

06 “I’m In Heaven”

07 “Remember Your Oath”

08 “My Tower”

09 “And Then We Blew Apart”

TOUR DATES:

9/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

9/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365

9/13 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

9/14 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

9/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

9/21 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

9/22 – Boston, MA @ Royale

9/23 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

9/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Theatre Of The Living Arts

9/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

God Is Partying is out 9/10 on Napalm Records.