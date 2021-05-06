Childish Gambino Sued For Copyright Infringement Over “This Is America”

Donald Glover has already faced accusations of plagiarism for “This Is America,” with many pointing out similarities between the 2018 Childish Gambino hit and Jase Harley’s 2016 track “American Pharaoh.” And now he’s getting sued by another artist who’s also claiming that “This Is America” rips off their song.

TMZ reports that Emelike Nwosuocha, a rapper who goes by the name Kidd Wes, is suing Glover for copyright infringement, arguing that the hook, flow and lyrics in “This Is America” are “unmistakably substantially similar, if not practically identical” to his own 2016 track “Made In America.”

Wes compares the lyrics “This is America/ Guns in my area/ I got the strap/ I gotta carry ’em” to his song’s “Made in America/ Flex on the radio/ Made me a terrorist/ Pessimistic n***as/ You should just cherish this.” He’s suing Glover, the co-writers of “This Is America,” the record labels that put it out, Roc Nation, and Young Thug (who sings backup vocals on the track) for damages.

Compare the two songs below.