Isaiah Rashad – “Lay Wit Ya” (Feat. Duke Deuce)

New Music May 7, 2021 12:01 AM By James Rettig

Isaiah Rashad – “Lay Wit Ya” (Feat. Duke Deuce)

New Music May 7, 2021 12:01 AM By James Rettig

Last week, Top Dawg Entertainment posted a cryptic announcement saying “THE WAIT IS OVA!!,” prompting quite a bit of speculation that some TDE heavy-hitters like Kendrick Lamar or SZA might be dropping new projects. Well, it’s neither of them — at least not yet — but we do have a new album from Chattanooga rapper Isaiah Rashad on the way. Rashad’s proper full-length debut and most recent album, The Sun’s Tirade, came out way back in 2016. His new album, as revealed in a Fader cover story, is called The House Is Burning and seems to be close to coming out.

In that same Fader story, Rashad talked about his struggles with addiction in the wake of the release of The Sun’s Tirade and how that impacted the development of his new album and resulted in a stint in rehab. “I was doing whatever I could to escape. I admittedly liked the feeling of being numb,” he said. “Everything that ain’t good for me. Being out in LA without anything anchoring me down fucked me up. You can float off out here. You can get lost in this bitch.”

Today, he’s releasing The House Is Burning‘s first single, “Lay Wit Ya,” which features Duke Deuce. Listen below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “One More Try”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine’s “Anything For You”

    4 days ago

    Björk Albums From Worst To Best

    2 days ago

    Ska’s New Generation Is Here To Pick It Up Pick It Up

    22 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, & Jon Randall The Marfa Tapes

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest