The FBI Released Its File On Kurt Cobain

Today the FBI has released its file on Cobain. The 10-page PDF contains the bureau’s correspondence with people who wrote in hoping the feds would reopen their investigation into his death, including letters from 2007 and 2003 and a 1997 fax from Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, the company behind the TV series Unsolved Mysteries. The file also contains the FBI’s responses, which consistently indicate that Cobain’s death falls under the purview of state and local authorities and no evidence has surfaced to justify a federal investigation.

You can read and download the file yourself here.