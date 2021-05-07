The FBI Released Its File On Kurt Cobain

The FBI Released Its File On Kurt Cobain

In the 27 years since Kurt Cobain’s suicide, many people have speculated that the late Nirvana singer-guitarist did not actually kill himself. Some of them spun out elaborate conspiracy theories online, often framing Cobain’s widow Courtney Love as the culprit. Some made documentaries. And some apparently wrote letters to the Federal Bureau of Investigation expressing their concerns.

Today the FBI has released its file on Cobain. The 10-page PDF contains the bureau’s correspondence with people who wrote in hoping the feds would reopen their investigation into his death, including letters from 2007 and 2003 and a 1997 fax from Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, the company behind the TV series Unsolved Mysteries. The file also contains the FBI’s responses, which consistently indicate that Cobain’s death falls under the purview of state and local authorities and no evidence has surfaced to justify a federal investigation.

You can read and download the file yourself here.

