Shamir – “Deja Vu” (Olivia Rodrigo Cover)

New Music May 7, 2021 12:32 PM By Tom Breihan

Shamir – “Deja Vu” (Olivia Rodrigo Cover)

New Music May 7, 2021 12:32 PM By Tom Breihan

Shamir Bailey released a really good self-titled album last year, and he’s kept cranking out new music ever since then. Every Bandcamp Friday, Shamir releases a new track, usually only leaving it up for sale for a day. Today, he’s dropped a new one, and it’s a cover of a song that’s only a month old. The song is only available for today, so if you want it, act fast.

Shamir has been doing really cool covers of other people’s songs for a long time, and in recent months he’s taken on things like Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes” and Sharon Van Etten’s “DsharpG.” Today, he’s covered the teenage Disney star Olivia Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu,” her pissed-off follow-up to the heartbroken smash “Drivers License.”

Shamir did everything on his version of “Deja Vu,” which reimagines the song as jagged, jangled indie rock. Shamir’s voice is tremendous, and he truly goes off on the chorus. But it’s also cool to hear this song delivered over trebley lo-fi guitars and to hear Shamir wailing about Billy Joel. Check out the Shamir over and the Olivia Rodrigo cover below.

Just for today, you can get that Shamir cover at Bandcamp.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “One More Try”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine’s “Anything For You”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Together Forever”

    8 hours ago

    Björk Albums From Worst To Best

    2 days ago

    Ska’s New Generation Is Here To Pick It Up Pick It Up

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest