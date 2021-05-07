Shamir – “Deja Vu” (Olivia Rodrigo Cover)

Shamir Bailey released a really good self-titled album last year, and he’s kept cranking out new music ever since then. Every Bandcamp Friday, Shamir releases a new track, usually only leaving it up for sale for a day. Today, he’s dropped a new one, and it’s a cover of a song that’s only a month old. The song is only available for today, so if you want it, act fast.

Shamir has been doing really cool covers of other people’s songs for a long time, and in recent months he’s taken on things like Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes” and Sharon Van Etten’s “DsharpG.” Today, he’s covered the teenage Disney star Olivia Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu,” her pissed-off follow-up to the heartbroken smash “Drivers License.”

Shamir did everything on his version of “Deja Vu,” which reimagines the song as jagged, jangled indie rock. Shamir’s voice is tremendous, and he truly goes off on the chorus. But it’s also cool to hear this song delivered over trebley lo-fi guitars and to hear Shamir wailing about Billy Joel. Check out the Shamir over and the Olivia Rodrigo cover below.

<a href="https://shamir.bandcamp.com/track/deja-vu">Deja Vu by Shamir</a>

Just for today, you can get that Shamir cover at Bandcamp.