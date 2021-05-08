Livestream The VAX LIVE Concert Feat. Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, & More
Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, J Balvin, Saweetie. H.E.R., and Jennifer Lopez are performing tonight at Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The Concert To Reunite The World. Selena Gomez is hosting the hour-long special and vaccination campaign, which was taped in front of an audience of over 20,000 vaccinated frontline healthcare and essential workers, and celebrities including Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn, Prince Harry, Gayle King, and Sean Penn will also make appearances. Stream it below starting at 8PM ET.