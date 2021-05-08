Livestream The VAX LIVE Concert Feat. Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, & More

News May 8, 2021 8:00 PM By Peter Helman

Livestream The VAX LIVE Concert Feat. Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, & More

News May 8, 2021 8:00 PM By Peter Helman

Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, J Balvin, Saweetie. H.E.R., and Jennifer Lopez are performing tonight at Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The Concert To Reunite The World. Selena Gomez is hosting the hour-long special and vaccination campaign, which was taped in front of an audience of over 20,000 vaccinated frontline healthcare and essential workers, and celebrities including Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn, Prince Harry, Gayle King, and Sean Penn will also make appearances. Stream it below starting at 8PM ET.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “One More Try”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Together Forever”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    1 day ago

    Björk Albums From Worst To Best

    4 days ago

    Ska’s New Generation Is Here To Pick It Up Pick It Up

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest