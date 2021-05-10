Ashe Seems Far Too Self-Assured To Care Whether You Think She’s Corny

Ashlyn smartly expands on this template. Ashe is a Berklee graduate, and her album is steeped in ornate arrangements and classic sounds. There aren’t many obvious parallels to her sound on Ashe’s record label Mom+Pop, an independent company whose current roster includes the likes of Courtney Barnett, Beach Bunny, and Sleater-Kinney. In terms of semi-contemporary points of comparison, the album shows flashes of the emo-goes-Broadway grandiosity of fun.’s Some Nights as well as Natalie Prass’ ’70s singer-songwriter soft-pop revivalism. There are also traces of Kacey Musgraves in fairytale mode and Lana Del Rey at her least self-serious. Her closest resemblance within the modern pop pantheon is probably Eilish’s jazzy ballad mode, but Ashe is rarely so subdued. Even when she’s drowning in sadness, her music has a certain Pinterest quality about it, a sense that her plight is ready to be adapted into a self-consciously quirky musical sitcom.

The tracklist is bookended by duets. It ends with a second version of centerpiece “Moral Of The Story” featuring One Direction alum Niall Horan, a performer so whitebread that he makes Ashe feel like Ashnikko by comparison. It begins with another divorce ballad called “Till Forever Falls Apart,” which welcomes back Finneas in artist mode. That one is so sweeping and over-the-top that some listeners will probably recoil at its corniness, especially when paired with a music video that feels like bad community theater. What it does have going for it is some expertly deployed weeping country guitar and a bombastic string section that pushes Ashe and Finneas to really lean into the corniness of it all. But Ashe doesn’t really need to bounce her persona off of someone else, and on an album that largely deals with her journey into independence, she’s better off hogging the frame.

Every once in a while Ashlyn turns its attention to something besides Ashe’s divorce. On the lighter end of the spectrum, there’s an ode to teenage romance called “Taylor” that naturally sounds like Big Star’s “Thirteen.” On the heavier end, “Ryne’s Song” pays tribute to her brother, who died last year, even sampling a voicemail she wishes she’d replied to before it was too late. For the most part, though, the album deals with Ashe’s divorce, presenting snapshots from the process of bouncing back. “Woke up too early, almost put salt in your coffee,” she begins on the Beatles-y “I’m Fine.” On the twee chamber-pop jaunt “Without You,” she proclaims, “I can be me without you/ I don’t feel lost without you” before insisting, “I can be funny and I can be interesting/ People can like me, it shouldn’t be threatening.” One of the more modern-sounding tracks, “Not Mad Anymore,” finds her in a stage of acceptance: “I’m not mad anymore about the madness/ We didn’t have anymore of the magic.”

Ashe worked closely on her album with executive producer Leroy “Big Taste” Clampitt (yes, that’s his real name), who has maintained similar long-term arrangements with pop strivers like Phoebe Ryan and Madison Beer. Ashlyn seems like it could be a bigger deal than anything those artists have ever released. Ashe’s talent is significant, and it manifests in ostentatious ways that I imagine will be extremely polarizing, which is always good for business. At times the album clashes with my own notions of good taste, but elsewhere I find myself swept up in its pirouetting melodies and tasteful arrangements. On balance, I’m more inclined to endorse Ashe for her obvious skill as a songwriter than to dismiss her for being a little cloying sometimes. If she ends up leaning into the worst aspects of her sound someday and I end up regretting that I ever said anything nice about her? Some mistakes get made, that’s alright, that’s okay.