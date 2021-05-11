Yaeji – “PAC-TIVE”

New Music May 11, 2021 9:47 AM By James Rettig

Yaeji packed a whole lot of cool sounds into her debut full-length project, last year’s WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던. Today, she’s releasing a new single, “PAC-TIVE,” which features a whole lot more cool sounds, all courtesy of the original PAC-MAN game’s sound effects. The track is being released as part of a promotional campaign for the game, but Yaeji makes the most of the sponsorship with a nostalgic edge.

PAC-MAN is a game my parents and I can both remember playing in arcades growing up,” Yaeji said in a statement. “It connects me to my previous generation and possibly to future generations too.” It comes with a music video directed by WEiRDCORE. Watch and listen below.

