Firefly 2021 Lineup
September is the new June. In the past couple weeks, we’ve been getting a growing wave of festival lineup announcements, which still seems surreal after the last year. Given, people are still proceeding with a bit of caution as life still inches back to normal, and the usually crowded summer festival season has been transposed to the fall. There are a lot of fests that have announced for September, and now Firefly, the Bonnaroo of the northeast, has joined them in moving a few months back from their usual schedule. In late September, Firefly will return to Delaware.
Firefly is back to their four-day lineup, and each night comes with a big headliner: Billie Eilish, the Killers, Tame Impala, and Lizzo. The lineup is rounded out by Megan Thee Stallion, perennial fest presence Cage The Elephant, Roddy Ricch, Portugal. The Man, Khruangbin, Phoebe Bridgers, Caribou, Taking Back Sunday, Band Of Horses, Denzel Curry, and many more.
You can check out the whole lineup below, listed in alphabetical order:
Almost Monday
Aluna
Anna of the North
Arlo Parks
Atlas Genius
Badflower
Band of Horses
Big Wild
Billie Eilish
Binki
Blackbear
Blossom
Cage The Elephant
Cannons
Caribou
Carolesdaughter
Cassy
Chris Lake
Claud
Clever
Clozee
Deep Sea Diver
Denzel Curry
Des Rocs
Diplo
Dominic Fike
Duckwrth
Duke Dumont
Elohim
Flo Milli
GG Magree and Mija
girl in red
Glass Animals
Gracie Abrams
Grandson
iann dior
Jordy
Judah and the Lion
JXDN
Kenny Mason
Kennyhoopla
Khruangbin
The Killers
Kim Petras
Laundry Day
Lizzo
Lost Frequencies
Lovelytheband
LP Giobbi
Machine Gun Kelly
Madds
Madeon
Marc Rebillet
Maria Isabel
Megan Thee Stallion
Michigander
Middle Kids
Missio
Mt. joy
Nelly
Noga Erez
Oliver Tree
ONR
Orion Sun
Peach Pit
Phoebe Bridgers
Portugal. the Man
Positive Movement Drumline
redveil
Remi Wolf
REZZ
Ritt Momney
Roddy Ricch
Role Model
Royal & The Serpent
Rossy
Rozet
Serena Isioma
Slander
$NOT
Sofi Tukker
St. Panther
Still Woozy
Sub Urban
Surf Mesa
Sylvan Esso
Taking Back Sunday
Tame Impala
Tate McRae
Trevor Daniel
Turnstile
White Reaper
Wiz Khalifa
Firefly 2021 goes down 9/23-9/26. Presale begins Friday 5/14 at 10AM. You can get tickets here.