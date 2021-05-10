Firefly 2021 Lineup

September is the new June. In the past couple weeks, we’ve been getting a growing wave of festival lineup announcements, which still seems surreal after the last year. Given, people are still proceeding with a bit of caution as life still inches back to normal, and the usually crowded summer festival season has been transposed to the fall. There are a lot of fests that have announced for September, and now Firefly, the Bonnaroo of the northeast, has joined them in moving a few months back from their usual schedule. In late September, Firefly will return to Delaware.

Firefly is back to their four-day lineup, and each night comes with a big headliner: Billie Eilish, the Killers, Tame Impala, and Lizzo. The lineup is rounded out by Megan Thee Stallion, perennial fest presence Cage The Elephant, Roddy Ricch, Portugal. The Man, Khruangbin, Phoebe Bridgers, Caribou, Taking Back Sunday, Band Of Horses, Denzel Curry, and many more.

You can check out the whole lineup below, listed in alphabetical order:

Almost Monday

Aluna

Anna of the North

Arlo Parks

Atlas Genius

Badflower

Band of Horses

Big Wild

Billie Eilish

Binki

Blackbear

Blossom

Cage The Elephant

Cannons

Caribou

Carolesdaughter

Cassy

Chris Lake

Claud

Clever

Clozee

Deep Sea Diver

Denzel Curry

Des Rocs

Diplo

Dominic Fike

Duckwrth

Duke Dumont

Elohim

Flo Milli

GG Magree and Mija

girl in red

Glass Animals

Gracie Abrams

Grandson

iann dior

Jordy

Judah and the Lion

JXDN

Kenny Mason

Kennyhoopla

Khruangbin

The Killers

Kim Petras

Laundry Day

Lizzo

Lost Frequencies

Lovelytheband

LP Giobbi

Machine Gun Kelly

Madds

Madeon

Marc Rebillet

Maria Isabel

Megan Thee Stallion

Michigander

Middle Kids

Missio

Mt. joy

Nelly

Noga Erez

Oliver Tree

ONR

Orion Sun

Peach Pit

Phoebe Bridgers

Portugal. the Man

Positive Movement Drumline

redveil

Remi Wolf

REZZ

Ritt Momney

Roddy Ricch

Role Model

Royal & The Serpent

Rossy

Rozet

Serena Isioma

Slander

$NOT

Sofi Tukker

St. Panther

Still Woozy

Sub Urban

Surf Mesa

Sylvan Esso

Taking Back Sunday

Tame Impala

Tate McRae

Trevor Daniel

Turnstile

White Reaper

Wiz Khalifa

Firefly 2021 goes down 9/23-9/26. Presale begins Friday 5/14 at 10AM. You can get tickets here.