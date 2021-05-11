Shannon Lay – “Rare To Wake”

California folk musician Shannon Lay has shared the new song “Rare To Wake,” her first new music since her 2019 Sub Pop debut August. It’s an absolutely gorgeous acoustic guitar reverie laced with heavenly vocal harmonies, and this is what she had to say about it in a statement:

Change is a constant in every aspect of our experience yet sometimes it is difficult to accept. Without change we cannot become who we are meant to be and with change comes the upheaval and transformation of who we were. There is an inevitable discomfort that comes with challenging the environments, roles and identities we embody throughout our lives. Trust that part of yourself that knows you’re on the right track, even when it’s challenging. That trust and love helps to guide and reassure us as we explore new realms.

Wherever you are in your adventures let this song be a reminder to never be afraid to receive and accept the changes that beckon you to grow and evolve. Allow yourself to awaken and embrace your many destinies. When your heart feels heavy ask yourself what needs to be cleared out. That new found space will be occupied by something better, something brighter, something that lifts you up; make way.