Runnner – “Awash”

New Music May 11, 2021 12:05 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Noah Weinman, aka Runnner, makes sad songs. Like, very sad songs. I have cried to “Ur Name On A Grain Of Rice” from last year’s EP One Of One countless times; it’s atmospheric and visceral, with a build up that makes the five minutes feel like not enough.

Today’s new single comes from his forthcoming debut Always Repeating, which packages the One Of One EP with five re-recorded tracks from Runnner’s 2017 debut Awash. The song, also called “Awash,” shows him really leaning into his folky side. Weinman’s voice is almost indistinguishable from that of Pinegrove’s Evan Hall; the harmonies are striking and immersive off the bat. He’s also the newest signee to Pinegrove’s former label Run For Cover Records, where his music makes sense alongside Field Medic or Sun June.

Weinman said of the track:

I wrote this song in about 15 minutes, though I had been kicking the title around for a bit. It felt like the word I was looking for, but I couldn’t get past it. I was feeling so lost & distant from everything, but I would choke on the language anytime I tried to elaborate. I eventually was able to let the song come simply and not stress the specificity too much.

Listen to “Awash” and check out the tracklist for the record below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Monochrome”
02 “Urgent Care”
03 “Awash”
04 “Bodysurfing”
05 “Trundle Bed”
06 “Heliotrope”
07 “New Sublet”
08 “Captain Stupido”
09 “Ur Name On A Grain of Rice”
10 “Skewed”

Always Repeating is out 7/16 via Run For Cover Records.

