We Are The Union – “Boys Will Be Girls”

For about a six-week period in 11th grade, I went around saying, “You know what? I think I might like ska better than punk.” In the past few weeks, it seems like much of the music-critic establishment has arrived at the place where I was in 1997. In the wake of Jeff Rosenstock’s ridiculously fun Ska Dream album, a lot of publications, including this one, have been reporting on the way ska has kept moving in the decades since alt-rock radio stopped playing Reel Big Fish and Goldfinger. One of the leading bands in the whole current wave is the LA-based We Are The Union, who just came out with a new statement-of-intent single.

We Are The Union have been around for a long time. They formed in Ann Arbor in 2005, and they put out their first album in 2007. The band already has four albums to its name, and members have launched other projects like SkaTune Network and JER. In a SPIN interview a few weeks ago, singer Reade Wolcott first came out as a trans woman. Today, We Are The Union have dropped the new song “Boys Will Be Girls,” a bright and upbeat number about how gender isn’t real.

We Are The Union will release a new album called Ordinary Life next month, and they’ve already released a single called “Morbid Obsessions.” But “Boys Will Be Girls” seems like it’ll probably be the album’s big-statement moment. In director Chris Graue’s video, the members of the band play rebellious figures who euphorically refuse to take the rigid gender-role medicine they’ve been offered. Check it out below.

Ordinary Life is out 6/4 on Bad Time Records.