Here’s Your New Summer Music Festival Calendar

Fall is the new summer, as far as music festivals are concerned. As life begins awkwardly flirting with some semblance of what used to be normal, live music is starting up again — only summer festival season has shifted over into autumn.

A few notable exceptions aside, pretty much every music festival is taking place in September and October. And after the barren wasteland of 2020, when the only festival news was an endless litany of postponements and cancellations, this fall is starting to look like a veritable bacchanalia of live music.

Struggling to keep track of it all? Luckily, we have oh-so-thoughtfully compiled a “summer” festival calendar just for you. So check it out below and get excited to don your Mr. Autumn Man cardigan, listen to some music, and try to remember how to act around a crowd of other actual human beings.

ROLLING LOUD MIAMI

LOCATION: Miami, FL

DATES: 7/23-7/25

LAST IRL EVENT: May 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Post Malone, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, T-Pain, DaBaby, Rod Wave, Curren$y, Fetty Wap, Lil Tjay, Pooh Shiesty, Polo G, Ski Mask The Slump God, City Girls, 42 Dugg, Bfb Da Packman

MORE INFO: RollingLoud.com

LOLLAPALOOZA

LOCATION: Chicago, IL

DATES: 7/29-8/1

LAST IRL EVENT: August 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler The Creator, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Illenium, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Kaytranada, Brockhampton, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Limp Zikit, Modest Mouse, Whitney, Rico Nasty, JPEGMAFIA, White Reaper

MORE INFO: Lollapalooza.com

HINTERLAND

LOCATION: St. Charles, IA

DATES: 8/6-8/8

LAST IRL EVENT: August 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: The Avett Brothers, Tyler Childers, Leon Bridges, Old Crow Medicine Show, Black Pumas, Khruangbin, Yola, Shura, Tanya Tucker, Shooter Jennings, Elle King, Orville Peck, Hamilton Leithauser

MORE INFO: HinterlandIowa.com

PSYCHO LAS VEGAS

LOCATION: Las Vegas, NV

DATES: 8/20-8/22

LAST IRL EVENT: August 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: TBA

MORE INFO: VivaPsycho.com

RAILBIRD

LOCATION: Lexington, KY

DATES: 8/28-8/29

LAST IRL EVENT: August 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: My Morning Jacket, Leon Bridges, Dave Matthews Band, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Japanese Breakfast, Khruangbin, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker, Pinegrove, Black Pumas, Band Of Horses

MORE INFO: RailbirdFest.com

BONNAROO

LOCATION: Manchester, TN

DATES: 9/2-9/5

LAST IRL EVENT: June 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Tyler The Creator, Lana Del Rey, Waxahatchee, Run The Jewels, Phoebe Bridgers, Janelle Monáe, Deftones, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Young Thug, Julien Baker, My Morning Jacket, Jack Harlow, Primus, Nelly, Dashboard Confessional

MORE INFO: Bonnaroo.com

BOTTLEROCK

LOCATION: Napa, CA

DATES: 9/3-9/5

LAST IRL EVENT: May 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, Run The Jewels, Brandi Carlile, Portugal The Man, Young The Giant, Maren Morris, Future Islands

MORE INFO: BottleRockNapaValley.com

ELECTRIC ZOO SUPERNATURALS

LOCATION: New York, NY

DATES: 9/3-9/5

LAST IRL EVENT: August 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: Alesso, Zeds Dead, Kaskade, Steve Aoki, TESTPILOT, Tiësto, Duke Dumont, Galantis

MORE INFO: ElectricZoo.com

PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL

LOCATION: Chicago, IL

DATES: 9/10-9/12

LAST IRL EVENT: July 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief, Animal Collective, St. Vincent, Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon, Erykah Badu, Flying Lotus, Thundercat, Danny Brown, Cat Power, Waxahatchee, Ty Segall & Freedom Band

MORE INFO: PitchforkMusicFestival.com

RIOT FEST

LOCATION: Chicago, IL

DATES: 9/16-9/19

LAST IRL EVENT: September 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: Nine Inch Nails, The Smashing Pumpkins, Run The Jewels, Pixies, Faith No More, Devo, Mr. Bungle, Coheed And Cambria, Dinosaur Jr., PUP, Andrew W.K., Alex G, Fucked Up, Taking Back Sunday, Best Coast, White Lung, Lupe Fiasco, Vic Mensa

MORE INFO: RiotFest.org

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL

LOCATION: Las Vegas, NV

DATES: 9/17-9/19

LAST IRL EVENT: September 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: Billie Eilish, Green Day, Tame Impala, Haim, A$AP Rocky, Brittany Howard, Young Thug, St. Vincent, Jamila Woods, J.I.D., Purity Ring, White Reaper

MORE INFO: LifeIsBeautiful.com

FIREFLY

LOCATION: Dover, DE

DATES: 9/23-9/26

LAST IRL EVENT: June 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: Billie Eilish, the Killers, Tame Impala, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Cage The Elephant, Roddy Ricch, Portugal. The Man, Khruangbin, Phoebe Bridgers, Caribou, Taking Back Sunday, Band Of Horses, Denzel Curry

MORE INFO: FireflyFestival.com

LOUDER THAN LIFE

LOCATION: Louisville, KY

DATES: 9/23-9/26

LAST IRL EVENT: September 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: Korn, Staind, Cypress Hill, Metallica, Jane’s Addiction, Judas Priest, Mudvayne, Nine Inch Nails, Snoop Dogg, Machine Gun Kelly, Rise Against, Jane’s Addiction, Code Orange, Gojira, Killswitch Engage

MORE INFO: LouderThanLife.com

TREEFORT

LOCATION: Boise, ID

DATES: 9/23-9/26

LAST IRL EVENT: June 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: Japanese Breakfast, Calexico, Andy Shauf, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Built To Spill, Mdou Moctar, Lightning Bolt, Prefuse 73, Armand Hammer, Tennis, AJJ, The Felice Brothers, Nite Jewel, William Basinski, Wild Pink, Ratboys, Ian Sweet

MORE INFO: TreefortMusicFest.com

GONERFEST

LOCATION: Memphis, TN

DATES: 9/23-9/26

LAST IRL EVENT: September 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: The Spits, The Reigning Sound, Quintron & Miss Pussycat, TBA

MORE INFO: Goner-Records.com

GOVERNORS BALL

LOCATION: New York, NY

DATES: 9/24-9/26

LAST IRL EVENT: June 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, J Balvin, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, DaBaby, Big Thief, Young Thug, Jamie xx, Carly Rae Jepsen, Future Islands, 21 Savage, Leon Bridges, 100 gecs, Ellie Goulding, Bleachers, Duck Sauce, Cordae, Bartees Strange, Burna Boy, King Princess, Princess Nokia

MORE INFO: GovernorsBallMusicFestival.com

OHANA

LOCATION: Dana Point, CA

DATES: 9/24-9/26

LAST IRL EVENT: September 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: Kings Of Leon, Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam, My Morning Jacket, Black Pumas, Maggie Rogers, Spoon, Mac DeMarco, Brandi Carlile, Yola, Sharon Van Etten, Real Estate

MORE INFO: OhanaFest.com

FURNACE FEST

LOCATION: Birmingham, AL

DATES: 9/24-9/26

LAST IRL EVENT: August 2003

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: Underøath, Taking Back Sunday, Killswitch Engage, Touché Amoré, Turnstile, Converge, Andrew W.K., Thursday, Hatebreed, The Get Up Kids, Counterparts, Cave In, Mineral, Piebald, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, The Appleseed Cast, Defeater, Astronoid

MORE INFO: FurnaceFest.us

PUNK ROCK BOWLING

LOCATION: Las Vegas, NV

DATES: 9/24-9/26

LAST IRL EVENT: May 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: Descendents, Circle Jerks, Devo, Frank Turner, Streetlight Manifesto, Lunachicks, The Menzingers, Gorilla Biscuits, Anti-Flag, Youth Brigade, Leftover Crack, Murder City Devils, The Lawrence Arms, ALL, Municipal Waste

TICKETS: PunkRockBowling.com

PILGRIMAGE MUSIC FESTIVAL

LOCATION: Franklin, TN

DATES: 9/25-9/26

LAST IRL EVENT: May 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: Dave Matthews Band, The Black Keys, Maren Morris, Cage The Elephant, Khruangbin, Black Pumas, Amos Lee, Tanya Tucker, Houndmouth, Better Than Ezra, JD McPherson, Valerie June

TICKETS: PilgrimageFestival.com

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS FESTIVAL

LOCATION: Austin, TX

DATES: 10/1-10/3, 10/8-10/10

LAST IRL EVENT: October 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: George Strait, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Rüfüs Du Sol, DaBaby, and Erykah Badu, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Black Pumas, Greta Van Fleet, St. Vincent, Modest Mouse, Phoebe Bridgers, Jack Harlow, Band Of Horses, Bleachers, Future Islands, Polo G, Finneas, Freddie Gibbs, Tierra Whack, Tanya Tucker, Moses Sumney

MORE INFO: ACLFestival.com

LOCKN’

LOCATION: Arrington, VA

DATES: 10/1-10/3

LAST IRL EVENT: August 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: TBA

MORE INFO: LocknFestival.com

AFTERSHOCK

LOCATION: Sacramento, CA

DATES: 10/7-10/10

LAST IRL EVENT: October 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: Metallica, Misfits, Limp Bizkit, Rancid, Volbeat, Dropkick Murphys, Suicidal Tendencies, The Offspring, Machine Gun Kelly, Gojira, Mudvayne, Body Count, Atreyu, Social Distortion, Rise Against, Mastodon, Pennywise, Yelawolf

MORE INFO: Aftershockfestival.com

DESERT DAZE

LOCATION: Pioneertown, CA

DATES: 10/17-10/23

LAST IRL EVENT: October 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: TBA

MORE INFO: DesertDaze.org

EDC LAS VEGAS

LOCATION: Las Vegas, NV

DATES: 10/22-10/24

LAST IRL EVENT: May 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: TBA

MORE INFO: LasVegas.ElectricDaisyCarnival.com

SHAKY KNEES

LOCATION: Atlanta, GA

DATES: 10/22-10/24

LAST IRL EVENT: May 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: Alice Cooper, TBA

MORE INFO: ShakyKneesFestival.com

III POINTS

LOCATION: Miami, FL

DATES: 10/22-10/23

LAST IRL EVENT: February 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: The Strokes, Wu-Tang Clan, Rüfüs Du Sol, Eric Prydz, Jamie xx, Kaytranada, ZHU, Black Coffee, Peggy Gou, Khruangbin, Three 6 Mafia, Thundercat, Slowthai, Channel Tres, Washed Out, Devendra Banhart, Moses Sumney, Alex G, Romy, Kelly Lee Owens, Yves Tumor & Its Band, Mount Kimbie, Jacques Greene, Ela Minus, George Clanton

MORE INFO: IIIPoints.com

LEVITATION

LOCATION: Austin, TX

DATES: 10/28-10/31

LAST IRL EVENT: November 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: TBA

MORE INFO: Levitation.fm

SUWANNEE HULAWEEN

LOCATION: Live Oak, FL

DATES: 10/28-10/31

LAST IRL EVENT: October 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: The String Cheese Incident, Skrillex, My Morning Jacket, Leon Bridges, Khruangbin, Zeds Dead Deadbeats Takeover, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Bonobo, Cordae, Earthgang, Cautious Clay, Bedouine

MORE INFO: SuwanneeHulaween.com

OUTSIDE LANDS

LOCATION: San Francisco, CA

DATES: 10/29-10/31

LAST IRL EVENT: August 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: Tyler The Creator, Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, Rüfüs Du Sol, Kehlani, Glass Animals, Young Thug, Khruangbin, Beach House, Nelly, Brittany Howard, Burna Boy, Big Thief, Angel Olsen, Earthgang, EOB, Sharon Van Etten, JPEGMAFIA, Rico Nasty, 070 Shake, Moses Sumney, Yves Tumor, Caroline Polachek, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

MORE INFO: SFOutsideLands.com

THE FEST

LOCATION: Gainesville, FL

DATES: 10/29-10/31

LAST IRL EVENT: November 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: Hot Water Music, Gorilla Biscuits, Frank Turner, Murder By Death, The Wonder Years, Planes Mistaken For Stars, Torche, The Appleseed Cast, Sheer Mag, Chris Gethard, Into It. Over It., We Are The Union, War On Women, Dikembe, Pet Symmetry, Mikey Erg, Origami Angel, Ratboys

MORE INFO: TheFestFL.com

VOODOO

LOCATION: New Orleans, LA

DATES: 10/29-10/31

LAST IRL EVENT: October 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: TBA

MORE INFO: VoodooFestival.com

WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE

LOCATION: Daytona Beach, FL

DATES: 11/11-11/14

LAST IRL EVENT: May 2019

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP: Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Deftones, Cypress Hill, Disturbed, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Offspring, Rob Zombie, Social Distortion, Mudvayne, Staind, Lamb Of God, Stone Temple Pilots, Gwar, Mastodon, Anthrax

MORE INFO: WelcomeToRockvilleFestival.com