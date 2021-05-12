Torres – “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head”

Mackenzie Scott is back with a new Torres album called Thirstier. It’s out in July, and lead single “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head” is has arrived today. The song starts out like Weyes Blood’s synthy moments, but it quickly transforms into an indie rock anthem. It comes with a music video mostly featuring Scott in a kitchen with her partner, the painter Jenna Gribbon.

“I’ve been conjuring this deep, deep joy that I honestly didn’t feel for most of my life,” says Scott. “I feel like a rock within myself. And I’ve started to feel that I have what it takes to help other people conjure their joy, too.” Listen to “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head” and check out the tracklist for the album below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Are You Sleepwalking?”

02 “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head”

03 “Constant Tomorrowland”

04 “Drive Me”

05 “Big Leap”

06 “Hug From A Dinosaur”

07 “Thirstier”

08 “Kiss The Corners”

09 “Hand In The Air”

10 “Keep The Devil Out”

Thirstier is out 7/30 via Merge.