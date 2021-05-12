Torres – “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head”

Jenna Gribbon

New Music May 12, 2021 9:48 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Torres – “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head”

Jenna Gribbon

New Music May 12, 2021 9:48 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Mackenzie Scott is back with a new Torres album called Thirstier. It’s out in July, and lead single “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head” is has arrived today. The song starts out like Weyes Blood’s synthy moments, but it quickly transforms into an indie rock anthem. It comes with a music video mostly featuring Scott in a kitchen with her partner, the painter Jenna Gribbon.

“I’ve been conjuring this deep, deep joy that I honestly didn’t feel for most of my life,” says Scott. “I feel like a rock within myself. And I’ve started to feel that I have what it takes to help other people conjure their joy, too.” Listen to “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head” and check out the tracklist for the album below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Are You Sleepwalking?”
02 “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head”
03 “Constant Tomorrowland”
04 “Drive Me”
05 “Big Leap”
06 “Hug From A Dinosaur”
07 “Thirstier”
08 “Kiss The Corners”
09 “Hand In The Air”
10 “Keep The Devil Out”

Thirstier is out 7/30 via Merge.

Shervin Lainez

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Foolish Beat”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Dirty Diana”

    8 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Metallica’s James Hetfield Says He’s Skeptical Of Vaccine, Hopes He Won’t Need COVID-19 Passport

    4 days ago

    Rough Trade NYC Moving To Rockefeller Center

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest